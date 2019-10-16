SCOTTSBLUFF — Changes, additions and more of the same have all marked the three years that Natural Destiny has been in business in Scottsbluff.

The business will host an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to mark its third anniversary.

For Crystal Dietrich, the Natural Destiny business includes a line of bareMinerals, essential oils, makeup products, jewelry and body care products. Two massage therapists both offer Swedish massage, deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal massages, all by appointment. Nicole Cook has been providing massages at the business since its opening, and offers reflexology and aromatherapy. Hollie Woodrum is the newest addition, offering Himalayan salt stone massage as well as reiki and spontaneous muscle release. Having the two therapists on staff makes Natural Destiny the only place in town offering couple's massages. A new service offering is a foot bath detox that can be done on a walk-in basis and takes about 35 minutes.

Dietrich was with TLC by Aulick prior to opening Natural Destiny and said that experience helped her to be able to offer the bareMinerals line. Having her foot in the door through TLC enabled her to work with the bareMinerals rep and get things going. Natural Destiny is the only full-line distributor in the area.

For those who may not know what style or look they want with their makeup, Dietrich offers a “make under” where customers can try out different products to see what they like.

“It seems like every week I’m picking up new people, some that have used bareMinerals and didn’t know I was here from when Aulick’s closed,” Dietrich said. “Some come by word of mouth. That’s a really big deal. They love their makeup, so they send their friends in or they send their daughters in. I do a lot with young girls, teenagers, where mom maybe wants to get them on the right foot as far as skin care and how to wear makeup properly. We really stress the skin care part of it, that they need to take care of their skin also.”

Natural Destiny is at 2809 Avenue B, Suite #103, next to Verizon. Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or for questions, call 308-220-0579.