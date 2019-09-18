Natural Resources Committee seeting seeks input on Game and Parks Commission

SCOTTSBLUFF — Members of the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee were in Scottsbluff Wednesday to hear from the public about the operation of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Chairman for the listening session was State Sen. Dan Hughes, whose LR 142 calls for an interim study of the Game and Parks Commission under the jurisdiction of the Natural Resources Committee of the Legislature.

In addition to the session in Scottsbluff, another has been scheduled in McCook as the committee gathers input from citizens in western Nebraska.

“By and large, the issues are related to land management and the commission’s responsiveness to Nebraska,” Sen. Hughes said. “I’ve talked with several people who are concerned about the challenges the Game and Parks Commission has in handling all its responsibilities.”

The Commission is responsible for the regulation and management of all hunting and fishing in the state, as well as all state park facilities. It’s a task Hughes called “enormous.”

Joining Hughes at the listening session were State Senators Dan Quick, Tim Gragert, Bruce Bostelman and Steve Holloran. Member Steve Erdman of Bayard was at another legislative meeting in Lincoln and unable to attend.

Prior to taking public comment, Hughes pointed out several issues he’d like to hear about. They include whether the Commission board is representative of the state has as a whole. He said constituents had told him they’re more concerned with facilities and wildlife management in the eastern part of the state.

Another issue is management of state parks, in particular Lake McConaughy, the second largest tourist attraction in the state. With an influx of visitors, problems such alcohol, drugs and violence have led to dangerous situations for local law enforcement.

Hughes also wanted to hear from local residents about the damage caused to agricultural crops by wildlife. He said it was a serious problem in need of a solution.

One of the first people to testify was Kevin Grote, who farms in the northwest part of the state. He said the Game and Parks Commission can sometimes use agriculture to fulfill its agenda because agricultural and recreational use of land can conflict.

“When someone purchases farm or ranch land, there are no reservations or easements requiring the purchaser to house wildlife,” Grote said. “It seems the Game and Parks Commission forgot that.”

He said that depredation is a year-round problem as herds of elk and deer eat whatever crops are available. And any attempts to chase wildlife off one property would only move the problem onto the neighbor’s land.

“On some issues a conservation officer has more authority then an elected county sheriff,” Grote told the panel. “That’s an indication a regulatory agency has overstepped its intended boundaries.”

One of his recommendations was to increase the number of depredation hunting permits on deer and elk, especially does, to help control the wildlife population.

“Currently wildlife populations in our area grow at a rate that puts a burden on smaller producers,” Grote said. “Are property owners required by Nebraska law to harbor and provide food for wildlife? That’s an unfair burden on us.”

Local banker Hod Kosman also testified to the group, speaking on behalf of Platte River Basin Environments, Inc.

“Our sole purpose is the enhance habitats along the North Platte River from Henry to North Platte,” Kosman said. “We’ve has a very positive 30-year working relationship with the Game and Parks Commission on numerous projects, including the land that’s open to public hunting and recreation.”

Anne James also spoke to the group. She’s a retired Nebraska Game and Parks employee and was an outdoor education specialist at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

“The center educated 7,000 students and 2,000 adults last year,” James said. “They come from western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. The Commission does an outstanding job in reaching our youth and adults with hands-on nature experiences.”

She said that with help from the Game and Parks Foundation, they were able to build a large expansion to the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and expand their education programs.

“Out here the Commission is doing a great job,” James said. “Plus there’s always room for expansion to reach even more people.”

Sen. Hughes echoed James’ comment that employees of the Game and Parks Commission are hard-working and dedicated to their jobs. “They have some enormous challenges and we’d like to know whether the Commission has sufficient resources or if they need less responsibility,” he said.

Once the listening sessions are completed, the Natural Resources will issue a report to the Legislature on what the public is saying.