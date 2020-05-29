LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will open more camping opportunities in state parks starting June 4, when previous temporary restrictions on RVs and tent camping will be removed. Designated beaches and swimming areas also will open June 4.
All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents with the exception of Mormon Island and Danish Alps State Recreation Areas. Mormon Island and Danish Alps will remain closed to overnight camping because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in those communities.
Campers can make reservations online for previously reservable sites or enjoy first-come first-serve camping across the state. Wildlife management areas remain open for camping.
“With high demand for camping and outdoor recreational opportunities, and changes in the state’s Directed Health Measures, we are pleased to restore camping opportunities and allow guests to participate in activities they love – making memories in our parks,” said Director Jim Douglas. “We appreciate everyone enthusiasm and patience during these times we have worked to provide opportunities, while at the same time helping to protect the health of the public and our staff.”
The following measures will go into effect June 4:
• Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of advance reservation and first-come first-serve camping across the state. Park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website OutdoorNebraska.org.
• The maximum length of stay will be seven days. Park offices remain closede. Campers must pay online or via iron rangers for first-come first-serve sites.
• Shower houses and modern restrooms will open. Guests should bring soap or disinfecting wipes.
• Outdoor playgrounds will open. Guests are urged to bring their own hand sanitizer.
• Designated beaches and swimming areas will open.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of more people enjoying our parks, but it is critical that they recreate responsibly,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson.
Those visiting parks should follow these guidelines to recreate responsibly:
• Maintain a 6-foot distance between guests.
• Engage in activities only with members of your household.
• Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
• Minimize travel distance from home. If your intended location is congested, come back at another time or move to a nearby, less-crowded site.
• Pack and use hand sanitizer often.
• Clean public use surfaces, such as boat dock handrails and fish cleaning stations, with disinfecting wipes prior to use.
• Boaters must not congregate at boat ramps, boat docks and beach areas.
• If you are sick, or have been exposed to COVID-19, stay home.
• Pack out everything you bring with you.Remember all regulations and license options remain unchanged. Park guests are encouraged to buy state park and fishing permits ahead of time at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a vendor.
