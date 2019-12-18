Nebraska Adjutant General Daryl Bohac visited western Nebraska Tuesday, visiting with leaders at state Army National Guard units and detachments.

Bohac explained that the National Guard units are divided into thirds of the state, and he tries to visit each area at least once a year. This year, while visiting Scottsbluff-Gering, he arranged to speak during a small meeting hosted by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

“We always try to engage the local community. We are a community-based force and if we don’t have those relationships, and they aren’t strong, then we will fail and we will fail the citizens of Nebraska as well.”

He was accompanied by two other senior administration: Senior Enlisted Sgt. Major Scott Hansen and Chief Warrant Officer Ken Henderson. Hansen is newly appointed in the National Guard and making his first tour in his new leadership position.

The local unit of the National Guard changed about two years ago to a military police unit. Previously, the unit had been one of six transportation units in the state. Over time, officials found there to be too many transportation units, a move that had been made to allow more women opportunities to serve in the National Guard, Bohac said.

The change in unit “is going really well,” Bohac said, noting that nearly all positions are filled in the unit. “It’s been a good move for increasing the kind of opportunities for National Guard members here in Scottsbluff and in Chadron, where the company is headquartered. It validates what we thought would happen when we changed from a transportation company.”

Bohac said the National Guard is committed to staying in Scottsbluff and isn’t looking to move.

The unit does have a field maintenance site in Gering. At some point, the guard is committed to staying to keeping the field maintenance facility in the area, he admits that at some point, it is a property that the National Guard may need to look at in the future in terms of establishing a new facility and relocating because it is locked in. An old armory there “counts against us in terms of square foot in terms of budget.”

“There is no definite plan,” he said, “but I want to reassure the community that we aren’t leaving.”

The National Guard also provides an emergency management support role throughout the state, working through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. In those instances, Bohac said, the guard provides the support that it can, with a division of local control, state and federal resources.

Scottsbluff will be one of the locations for a planned exercise Vigilant Guard. The exercise will involve civil authority and have several different scenarios going on throughout the state. The exercise will be held over three days in May, Bohac explained. Other locations will be in Ashland and Lincoln.

“The guard has a supporting role to civil authority, so,when, say, the City of Scottsbluff, or Gering, or the county is having a challenge, we might be in a supporting role.”

Bohach explained a $25,000 authority to launch operations without conferring with Gov. Pete Ricketts, something that he said is used quite often in the terms of wildfires. In the Panhandle, the National Guard has a single engine area tanker (SEAT) stationed, which has given the National Guard the ability to respond to fires much quicker than launching from Lincoln or Grand Island. Fires are planned in the Panhandle as part of the Vigilant Guard exercise and Bohac said the exercise “is really a test of our interface between the guard and civil authorities across the state.”

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman also noted that the guard has been actively participating in the large-scale wildfire exercise organized by the Gering Fire Department.

“We hope to continue that for years to come. It is just getting bigger every year,” Newman said.

Bohac talked to the group about some of the roles that the National Guard played during the flooding throughout the state in the spring. He said there were some lessons that the guard learned during that response and will continue to test and refine what it does.

“We know that we don’t always get it exactly right, but we are committed to supporting locals,” he said. “...At the end of the day, the state and the guard is going to leave and (people like) Tim and the leadership team is left behind to manage the recovery. We recognize that.”

In past flooding assistance, he said, the Nebraska National Guard has primarily filled the roles of providing traffic control and monitoring levies. During this year’s flooding, he said, the National Guard provided rescue operations support, rescuing 112 people, 66 who were rescued by hoists.

“The water came hard and fast,” he said. With lessons learned.

“The National Guard is now working on better coordination between local and state resources, from county sheriffs to state task forces, “where we can be faster and better than we were. We were really pretty good.”

Some of the other attendees at the meeting on Wednesday including representatives of the airport, UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center and local businesses. Bohac discussed topics like the recent-announced Defense Department State Partnership Program Partnership, recruiting and opportunities in the National Guard. Bohac said he thought that the meeting had a great response.

“I’m really grateful for that.”