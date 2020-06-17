Two members of the Nebraska National Guard, Sgt. Dalton Riedel and Spec. Logan Dowse, made a stop in Scottsbluff on Wednesday afternoon with a mission of restocking local supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Since March, the National Guard has spent significant time in the Panhandle assisting with COVID-19 testing, as well as dropping off PPE at the Panhandle Public Health District.

The pallets containing items such as gloves and sanitary wipes will be broken down and the PPE will be distributed to those who request it through PPHD.

During the Panhandle Public Health Department’s daily briefing later that afternoon, eight more cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total since March 2 to 228. So far, 139 patients have recovered.

In Morrill County, a female under 10 and a male in his 30s tested positive. Both were determined to be close contact exposures.

Scotts Bluff County has six cases, two teenage girls, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and one in his 50s were all deemed close contact. The final case, a woman in her 20s, is still being investigated and is currently listed as an unknown exposure.

“We have four recoveries today, which we’re excited about,” Scotts Bluff County Health director Paulette Schnell said.

One recovery was in Box Butte County, meaning all three of the county’s positive cases have now recovered.

Three recoveries were in Scotts Bluff County, making 99 recoveries and leaving 81 active cases for a total of 182.

There are five patients hospitalized, with 27 total hospitalizations since March. Two people have died.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman shared information about an upcoming drive-thru food pantry for those who are struggling. It will take place on Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. at the CAPWN Commodities Warehouse, 940 Crescent Drive

“You stay in your vehicle and they’ll take care of you,” Newman said.

Drive-thru COVID testing took place in Chadron on Wednesday, with officials reporting that 57 tests were conducted.

There will be more drive-thru testing take place around the Panhandle at the following locations:

Alliance – June 18 from 8 a.m. until noon, Alliance Fire Department, 315 Cheyenne Ave.

Scottsbluff – June 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. until noon, Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W 16th St.

Sidney – June 21 from 8 a.m. until noon, Sidney Regional Medical Center, 1000 Pole Creek Crossing

In order to be tested, individuals must visit TestNebraska.com to take the survey and receive an appointment time.

With graduation ceremonies finally approaching, PPHD director Kim Engel urged social distancing practices for the receptions that follow.

Engel encouraged the use PPHD’s tool to create a plan that keeps social distancing and other measures in mind. It can be accessed at pphd.org/COVID-19.​​​

“We’ve had quite a few applications for those,” said Engel.

She noted that the plan may not be required for smaller gatherings, but she said, it can be useful. Officials have heard several positive comments regarding the event application tool, with some noting that it led them to consider things they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“We really are all in this together,” said Engel. “We need to take care of each other.”