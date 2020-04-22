As President Donald Trump begins to gather information to help the nation’s governors determine measures to restart America’s economy, two of the members of Congress he will be turning to will be Nebraska’s SenatorsDeb Fischer and Ben Sasse.

The president announced Friday the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group to include Republican and Democrat members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. A release from the White House said the group will be consulted to help Trump provide guidance to America’s governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies of their respective states.

Telephone dialogue Friday between the president, senior Administration officials, and the bipartisan group of members of Congress also included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.

In addition to Fischer and Sasse, Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Michael Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney were named to the group.

“I am proud to be a part of the bipartisan task force advising President Trump on reopening our economy,” Fischer said. “We had a productive conversation during our first call today. COVID-19 has hurt Nebraska families, businesses, and our state’s economy. Working together, we can develop safe first steps to begin getting people back to work.”

Sasse said he is always looking for ways to help the people of Nebraska, and the Opening Up America Again group is just one way to do that.

“This nasty virus has created an economic crisis that has forced millions of Americans out of work and put Nebraska families in unbelievably difficult situations,” he said. “I am working around the clock to find solutions to responsibly open our economy back up. We’ve got to rescue small businesses with well-structured loans, fight for workers who lost their jobs, protect Nebraska agriculture, ramp up faster diagnostic testing, and hold China accountable.”

Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE. In the release, Trump said he was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the members about the work that the administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous and thanked them for their participation.