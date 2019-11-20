The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred west of Scottsbluff Wednesday afternoon.
Few details are available, but Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Chris Baer said two people were transported to Regional West Medical Center for serious injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Highway 26 at County Road 19, near the Sportsman Inn Motel.
The Star-Herald will update this report as more information is released.
