The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Scottsbluff Police Department filed in 2017 by a former police officer.

Former Scottsbluff Police Officer Ian McPherson worked for the Scottsbluff Police Department from January 2010 until February 2016. City officials terminated McPherson after he refused to submit to a fitness for duty evaluation.

A Scotts Bluff County judge had dismissed the lawsuit, in which McPherson alleged discrimination, finding that the man had rightfully been terminated for insubordination. The Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the district court judge’s finding in a ruling released on Friday, July 26

The lawsuit, and subsequent appeal of the district court judge’s ruling, stemmed from the Scottsbluff Police chief requesting the evaluation after McPherson allegedly showed behavior that administration believed showed he suffered from paranoia.

Court documents outlined that the chief had become concerned after McPherson had alleged members of the Scottsbluff Police Department had been involved in the November 2015 burglary of a police storage facility. Later, two men — who were not police officers — were convicted of the burglary and other burglaries in the area. However, the Scottsbluff Police Department did refer the allegations to the Nebraska State Patrol for investigation.

During this time, McPherson had also asked for extra patrols around his home, stating a belief that someone had drawn circles in snow around his home that he suggested represented eyes or glasses and he had observed shoeprints that suggested he believed someone was watching him. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator also expressed concern about statements by McPherson and other actions. The investigator and chief expressed concern for the safety of officers and the public. Two psychologists also reviewed statements by McPherson and expressed concerns of “red flags” in his behavior.

McPherson initially agreed to participate in the evaluation, but canceled the appointment after being placed on administrative leave and retaining counsel. A second evaluation was scheduled, which McPherson refused to attend. The officer’s refusal to participate in the evaluation resulted in his termination for insubordination.

As a result of the complaint, McPherson alleged he was “treated differently” at the police department, including being suspended and terminated. He alleged he had been discriminated against because police administration regarded him as having disabilities. Prior to filing suit, Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on March 14, 2016. In dismissal of the lawsuit, a Scotts Bluff County District Court judge determined the city had been reasonable in requiring the fitness for duty evaluation.

In his appeal, McPherson alleged the court had erred in not finding that the city had violated his rights and granting a summary judgment for the city. He also alleged the judge had erred in not recusing himself; however, he did not outline that argument that in his summary.

The Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the district court judge's ruling, outlining that the city’s request for McPherson to undergo an evaluation fell within a business necessity exemption for requiring an employee to submit to a medical examination, particularly because of his job in public safety.