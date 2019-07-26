GERING — A Gering neighborhood is coming together to host a lemonade stand fundraiser for a Gering boy. Walker Anderson was diagnosed with leukemia on June 21 at Colorado Children’s Hospital.

“We were pretty shocked and overwhelmed,” his mother, Jeane Anderson, said. “He’s been in a lot of pain since early March. We were relieved to finally have some answers and a path to take.”

Jennifer Schwartz, whose daughter Ashtyn years ago was diagnosed with the same type of cancer, is helping to organize the event.

“We did this a few years ago for a neighbor of ours who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and we raised a substantial amount of money,” Schwartz said. “We’ve got everything down to a science with donations and everything, so we thought we’d do it again.”

Local businesses and individuals have come forward, donating ice, lemonade, and cookies to this event. The lemonade stand will be on the corner of 21st Street and U Street in Gering, and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 1. All proceeds will go to support Walker and his family.

“He’s doing good. He’s a fighter. We predict it will be a good outcome for him, since he’s so strong,” Jeane said.

She and her husband, Matt, have taken time off work to support their son, who is looking forward to be going into first grade at Lincoln Elementary next month.

“We’re extremely humbled by the graciousness of our community,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing what people will step up and do.”