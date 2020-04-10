For a group of Scottsbluff neighbor women, they’ve been gathering every Thursday for a movie night. Those movie nights have involved regular birthday celebrations.

In a time of social distancing, however, those events have had to stop. As one of their neighbors, Ruth Harris came upon her 87th birthday — or jokingly the 20th anniversary of her 67th birthday — her friends wondered how to celebrate, neighbor Lila Brandt said.

On Thursday, about a dozen of her neighbors gathered together to sing “Happy Birthday” to the woman.

“I was really surprised,” Ruth Harris said after her neighbors sang her “Happy Birthday.”

One of her neighbors had come by earlier, she said, but then returned, telling her she needed to step outside. “I really wondered when she said I needed to come outside. If I would have known that this was happening, I would have put on some lipstick and combed my hair.”

Harris asked each of her neighbors what they had been doing during this time of social distancing.

“I wonder what everyone else has been doing to keep from being bored,” she said. “I have been writing letters, knitting ... I really miss the library since it’s been closed.”

Her neighbors shared the things they have been doing to keep busy, reading books and devotionals being a common answer.

One woman handed Harris a box, “something for those times you may be depressed,” she said. “Oh, this must be chocolate,” Harris said, as the neighbor nodded and gave a knowing smile.

Other jokes were made that neighbors should have gifted the woman with a roll of toilet paper, alluding to the scarcity of the item in recent weeks, and a neighbor gave her a small cake. Harris said she had earlier ordered groceries and ordered an angel food cake, saying, “I would be darned if I made my own cake.”

As the seniors departed, they all gave each other well wishes, and a most notable one: “Stay safe.”