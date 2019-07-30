Nevaeh Leager and her horse Bob have same age and personality

Nevaeh Laeger and her horse, Bob, took part Saturday, July 27 Scotts Bluff County Fair's Horse Show held at the Historic Saddle Club in Scottsbluff.

 Brad Staman/Star-Herald

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nevaeh Laeger and her horse, Bob, have something in common, they are both 13 years old.

“We get along great,” Nevaeh said. “She has my personality. I’m kinda a tomboy and she likes being one of the dudes.”

“We like to work hard and she’s kinda dorky,” she added.

Bob’s name comes from a habit she has of bobbing her head up a down. If she wants water or attention, Bob will bob her head up and down.

Though there is no competition at the Scotts Bluff County Fair’s Horse show for comedy, Bob and Nevaeh found about eight different events to compete in Saturday, July 27.

“My favorite events are the showmanship, Western Pleasure and the speed events (barrel racing and pole bending),” she said.

Nevaeh showed when she was younger, then stopped. She picked it back up again about four years ago.

“I love the friendly competition and meeting new people,” she said.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Editor

Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached by calling 308-632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.

Recommended for you