New and returning students start first day at Gering schools

One mother told another not to make her cry as they stood behind their kindergarteners at Geil Elementary on Friday.

“You know how fast it’s going to go from here,” another lamented.

Some parents weren’t as sad.

“I’m ready,” said Tabbott Saunder, as his daughter Taleah sat on his lap. “She’s the littlest of four.”

Students were ready to start the year as well.

Dally Harnck, a third-grader, said she was looking forward to learning and having fun. Second-grader Tarin Rahmig said she was looking forward to math, while her friend, Haddie Medina, was excited for reading.

Geil principal Angela Morris shared the excitement. She said she didn’t sleep much on Thursday night.

“I’m totally excited,” Morris said. “It’s like Christmas morning and I get 262 packages.”

Her “Christmas morning” was made even more exciting when Fresh Foods presented the school’s booster club with a check for $1,175.33 for participating in its Loyalty to Local program. As part of the program, students bring in receipts from shopping trips to Fresh Foods. At the end of the year, receipts are totaled up and schools are able to choose to receive their funds in cash or gift cards.

Booster club treasurer Rebecca Sexton said all the funds stay within the school. At Geil, the program has helped pay for projectors, Chromebooks, water fountains and updates to the soccer field.

“We get to support them the way they support us,” said Mark Osnes, store manager at Fresh Foods.

At Northfield Elementary, principal John Wiedeman shared in Morris’ excitement. He called the first day of school, “an opportunity to set the course for the year.”

“It’s a great way to connect with the kids and let them know we’re excited to be here,” he said. “You really set the tone for the year to come.”

Fifth-graders Devan Pena and Jayden Roberts both said they were excited to make new friends.

“It will be fun to see all my friends and meet my teacher,” Lincoln Elementary fifth-grader Lilliana Gerardi said as she arrived at school Friday morning.

Another fifth-grader, Carson Batt, said he was also looking forward to catching up with his friends.

“Mom’s kind of having a rough time right now,” Anna Thompson said as she watched her son, Tait, head to the playground at Lincoln Elementary School and wiped a tear from her eye. “He’s feeling great, but he’s my first one out of the house.”

Parents at Northfield shared that sentiment.

“He gets to grow a little bit more and make new friends and become the person he’s meant to be,” said Tenya Green, whose son Eli started kindergarten at Northfield.

Carissa Smith said she was excited for her daughter, Payslee, to start kindergarten but said she was sad to see her grow up so fast.

As children shuffled inside to begin their year, a second grade parent was heard saying, “Well, she’s inside now, so I can go cry at home.”