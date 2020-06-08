The Riverside Discovery Center Bear Brothers Habitat received a big piece of its puzzle Monday morning as a crew from Aulick Industries delivered the base framework for a water tower that will be a part of the display.

The base structure is 20 feet tall and 10 feet square and will be able to support about 4,000 pounds. The base, which itself weighs 4,000 pounds, took one employee three to four days to build. The platform on top will eventually hold a water tank with a filtration system that will recycle water through a pond and a small river the two bears will be able to access in the new habitat.

Jake Aulick said the structure will be able to sustain winds up to 110 MPH. Plumbing tubing and electrical wiring will run through the hollow legs to keep the bears from being able to get at it.

“It was a fun structure to build, and we’re just happy to be a part of the community projects,” Aulick said. “We like doing things that will last forever. Giving money, donations, and those kind of things aren’t really for us. Donating something like this that could last my lifetime, my family’s lifetime, is important to us. The little bit that can help here and there makes a big difference.”

A shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented RDC from having a formal groundbreaking ceremony, so RDC Executive Director Anthony Mason said Monday’s delivery was an opportunity to show off the progress that’s been made.

“We’re probably a little over the halfway point of being done,” Mason said. “To have Aulick Industries build this for us, and generously donate their time and resources in delivering it here to us is really huge for us, and we really appreciate all their help on this project.”

By the end of July or the beginning to middle of August, the Bear Brothers Habitat should be completed.

“We’ve got a window there that’s pretty wide, but it should be pretty soon,” Mason said.

Mason said the water tower will be a focal point for the zoo and for the bear habitat.

“We’re really thrilled to have this piece coming in,” he said. “It really shows the progress we’ve been making.”

The zoo closed March 13 due to COVID-19, but Mason said things have gone smoothly since reopening May 11.

“We’ve been really busy,” he said, “but we’ve not been wild and crazy like some of the stuff you see from other parts of the country. Everybody has been orderly. They’ve been social distancing. Everybody has been able to have a really pleasant, safe time, and now we’ve got the splash pad open again, and that’s going really well.”

Donations and sponsorships are still available for the Bear Habitat by calling the zoo at 308-632-0056 and asking for Anthony Mason or by going to www.riversidediscovery.org.