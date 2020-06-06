The opening weekend at the new Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater will warm the heart, scare it a little bit and then fill it with song.

The theater was set to open over the weekend, but there were some unexpected construction delays. Instead, Friday, June 12 will kick off opening weekend with "Field of Dreams." "Jurassic Park" will be shown Saturday and "Grease" will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

The drive-in is located across from the Western Nebraska Regional Airport entrance.

In addition to the change to opening night, there will be a change in the admission prices that were previously announced, director Billy Estes said in a press release.

A number of community donations to help build the drive-in has allowed for a reduction. For Midwest Theater members who present their cards, admission is $3 per person, with a maximum of $10 per car. Non-members admission is $5 per person with a maximum of $15 per car.

The new venue offers parking for up to 165 cars and on opening night, the first 60 will receive one free bag of popcorn sponsored by Chris and Michelle Lambert.

"Field of Dreams," released in 1989 and set in Iowa, tells the story of a farmer who hears a mysterious voice coming from his corn field saying, “if you build it, they will come.”

Despite being called crazy, the famer builds a baseball diamond on his land. When it was finished, he gets a visit from some spectral legends.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of one hour and 47 minutes.

Sci-fi adventure "Jurassic Park" is a 1993 blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie is focused on paleontologists and mathematicians who were chosen to tour Jurassic Park, an island theme park populated by dinosaurs - actual dinosaurs.

Those dinos eventually break out of their enclosures, set on filling their bellies with the park’s visitors. The movie is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of two hours and seven minutes.

Things will lighten up again on Sunday with the beloved 1978 musical, "Grease." Centered on a group of 1950s teenagers, the movie tells the stories of goody-goody Sandy Olsson, played by Olivia Newton-John, and bad boy Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta and their friends.

The movie is rated PG and has a run time of an hour and 51 minutes.

The gate will open each night at 7:30, with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown. The concession stand will be expanded to include hot items with two ways to order: drive through or online with car-side delivery.

Built-in social distancing measures will allow families to sit outside their own space, and portable toilets will be available.

The drive-in will also play host to the Midwest Theater’s Summer Movie Madness series presented by Viaero Wireless. Information about dates and family-friendly movie titles is expected to be released next week.

Businesses or individuals interested in supporting Summer Movie Madness, free community admission on a regular weekend or free popcorn, contact Billy Estes at Billy@MidwestTheater.com or call 308-632-4311.​