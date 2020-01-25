1A new attorney is leading the Scotts Bluff County Public Defender’s Office.

Scotts Bluff County Public Defender Harry Moore is in his first month on the job, though he has decades of experience in public defense work. Moore began in his new post on Dec. 31, having been appointed by Scotts Bluff County Commissioners after the retirement of longtime public defender Bernie Straetker.

Moore has worked extensively in public defense. He came to Scotts Bluff County after serving in Arizona, where he lived for nearly 6 1/2 years. In Arizona, he worked as the lead public defender for Mohave County and most recently, as the assistant legal defender in Cochise County.

The public defender does have experience living and working in Nebraska. From 2006 to 2013, he worked as an attorney in private practice. Prior to that, he worked as a public defender in Madison County for 15 1/2 years.

Moore ended up in Nebraska after growing up in New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended law school at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. At the time, the school had just opened up its new law school building and it was an attractive school to a young college student putting himself through law school.

“It was very affordable and it was in the top 25 percent of law schools in the United States,” he said. “It still is.”

Initially, Moore said, he hadn’t intended on staying in the state after college. He recalls that the first football season “was fantastic, and then it got cold,” getting to 15 to 20 degrees below zero. “New Jersey winters are more wet than cold,” he said.

He was inspired to go to law school by his father, who Moore said had an interest in law, but had served in World War II, got married and didn’t have the financial resources to attend law school.

“I’d always been interested in going to law school,” he said. “My dad was encouraging that when I was a kid. I watched a lot of TV shows, Perry Mason was real big when I was growing up. And, just the things that lawyers can accomplish in the public realm as far as trying to improve things, making the system work better, appealed to me.”

While attending college, he also met his wife, and proceeded down the career path to becoming a public defender.

“I was going to stay in Nebraska for three years and then move back east,” he said. “And then I got a job and another job, and stayed around for a long time.”

He followed the path of becoming a public defender to get trial experience. A professor had been encouraging him to be a litigation attorney, an attorney who represents clients in lawsuits seeking damages after a personal injury or other civil wrong.

“He told me ‘If you want to get a lot of trial experience really fast, go work for a prosecutor’s or public defender’s office ... and, of course, that is completely true. That is a large part of what we do,’” Moore said.

Well ... for Moore, it stuck. He has worked in public defense most of his career. He worked his first stint as a public defender in Lancaster County for five years. He was attracted to public defense by a desire to help others.

“There are a lot of people who really need something from the legal system, they are in straits and they can’t afford legal representation.”

As a young man, he said, he liked that the career was fast-paced, had a lot of competition in the court room and that litigation can get very active. He said that the Lancaster County had some great staff, such as Richard Goss, one of the public defenders who started the office in 1971.

“He was a great trial guy, in the old style, a real rural lawyer,” he said. “There were other lawyers in the office who were young. Quite a grouping of talent. I was inspired by it.”

Public defense work is a lot of responsibility and can be a difficult area of law.

“You get cases from time to time that make a difference,” he said. “...There are a lot of professional challenges that have been gratifying. On the defense side, most of the cases are real difficult to win, so when you do win one of the bigger ones, it’s really satisfying.”

Over the years, Moore’s experience has included representing Jose Sandoval, convicted of five counts of first-degree murder in the 2002 Norfolk bank slayings. However, when Moore talks about the death penalty case and that he handled it until the appeals process, he is guarded about mentioning specifics, such as Sandoval’s name. He only describes the case as "a complicated case" and "a very sad case" involving the murder of multiple people. Five people, customer Evonne Tuttle and bank employees Sam Sun, Jo Mausbach, Lola Elwood and Lisa Bryant, were killed Sept. 26, 2002. Though prosecutors described Sandoval and co-defendants Erick Vela and Jorge Galindo as an assault team heading straight into the bank and killing people, Moore described the killings as “in the spur of the moment,” according to news reports from the November 2003 trial.

Sandoval is one of the 12 men who currently sit on death row. Galindo and Vela were also sentenced to death. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has stated intentions to proceed with Sandoval’s execution next, after the execution in 2018 of convicted murderer Carey Dean Moore ended a 20-year hiatus on executions in the state.

Moore had been working in Arizona when he said he heard about the opening in Scotts Bluff County. His wife had worked in Scotts Bluff County in the 1970s, he said, and remembered it as a positive experience.

Finishing up his first month in the office, he’s still getting a feel for the office.

Public defender offices often see high case loads, and Moore said his discussions with the four other public defense attorneys in the office have indicated that to be true in Scotts Bluff County. He has not yet gotten a chance to “crunch the numbers” yet, but, he said indications have been “they are maxed out about as much as they can be.” Setting priorities, such as only representing clients who face felony charges, as outlined in Nebraska state statute as a duty of public defender’s offices, may need to be considered in the future.

“If the cases are starting to accumulate, where cases are starting to come to trial and you are having to continue cases just to do the trials, that is a bad sign. We want to have a stable number of cases.”

The number of case filings, particularly drug cases, and changes in the office, such as the retirement of Straetker, have impacted the caseload. It’s important for caseloads to be manageable, he said, to ensure adequate representation of clients.

“It seems Scotts Bluff County has been on a bad run for awhile now,” he said. “There is a lot of felony activity going on.”

He said that competing interests for budget monies will also impact the office; as time goes by, he said, he’ll take a look at the resources that are available to the office and the caseloads to weigh its needs and any changes.