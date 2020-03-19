New substation serving Minatare-Melbeta NPPD customers

MINATARE — The 622 customers of Nebraska Public Power District in Minatare and Melbeta will be getting their power from a new substation.

NPPD Distribution Superintendent Dennis Wademan said two substations are being replaced by a single new one to serve those customers. Wademan said equipment maintenance teams continually monitor NPPD’s facilities and determined that the time was right to make the switch. A planned outage Wednesday enabled the crews to put in some poles and get taps into the new substation set up.

“We get to the point where we don’t want to run them to failure, because that puts a lot of people in the dark,” Wademan said. “We monitor it, watch it an everything, and the company’s made the decision that it was time to do something with those two substations. So we thought the most efficient way would be to change out and move into one substation.”

The previous substations were right across the road from each other. The new substation will still have two transformers, one serving Melbeta and the rural area, and another serving Minatare. Wademan said the substations will typically last 50-75 years.

“Those transformers have lasted us a good long time and got their good use out of them for those customers in that area,” Wademan said. “Our people do a good job of monitoring those. We do a monthly check on them to see where they’re at. They take oil samples, and determine from the oil samples what’s happening with the transformer. They didn’t see anything that was real alarming in there, but from past experience and the experience that we have with engineering and everything, they determined, let’s do this now before we leave (customers) sitting in the dark. And it was a smart move to make the two into one.”