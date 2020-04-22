As technology continues to advance, the cost of upgrades is a major expense for both companies and governments. Scotts Bluff County is now considering a proposal to “flatten the curve” as it were.

Todd Lewis, owner and founder of Bytes Computer and Network Solutions, had a proposal for the county board. It’s called a community data center, an enterprise grade high security hardware system to provide hosting for most of the county’s data needs.

Lewis said Bytes has been developing the center for about the past three years and currently has nine clients from the private sector. As more clients sign on, the cost to each is reduced because of economies of scale.

“This gives businesses a very agile way of growing,” Lewis told the county board during their Monday meeting. “They don’t have to worry about buying equipment for the next five years with the dollar price tag attached. They’re buying for today only.”

He said the county could get into the data center for about the same price they would pay for equipment today if housed on its own site. And the county would be part of an enterprise grade system with infrastructure that offers high availability for data needs and built-in redundancies in the event of any failures. A high level of security is monitored by the system 24/7 to keep data safe from hackers and other computer breaches.

Much of the county’s computer equipment housed in county buildings, is approaching the end of its five to seven years before an upgrade is needed.

“The industry standard on server replacement is a five-year rotation,” Lewis said. “By that time, the usefulness of the hardware is coming to an end.”

If most of the county’s computer infrastructure needs were housed at a third-party location, it would eliminate the five-to-seven year cost spikes. It would give the county better budgeting control without having to include the large costs of equipment replacement.

“It’s hard for a government to ask for a big funding increase whenever the equipment has reached the end of its usefulness,” Lewis said. “Our proposal offers them a flat fee so there aren’t any budget surprises.”

Because the county is a unique entity in the way some of its technology works, some of the infrastructure will need remain on the premises because it can’t be moved. But other functions would thrive at a third-party site.

Bytes has conducted a thorough audit of the county’s computers, determining how each server is used by each individual department and how much memory is required and when most of the demand occurs.

“We found that if Bytes hosted some of the infrastructure in our data center, we’d be able to reduce the county’s overall budget by about $10,000 a year,” Lewis said. “Plus we’d be upgrading them into better equipment.”

Also included in the hosting service is regular upgrades of all pertinent software, covering the costs of licensing and adding more users to the license. And Bytes would handle moving all the new software onto the county’s operating system when new versions come on the market.

“It was a really great proposal that was very forward thinking,” said County Commissioner Charlie Knapper. “We’ve talked a lot about the difficulty of budgeting for IT expenses when we’re spending a lot of money on it every five years once the hardware is outdated. What got us into this problem was deferred maintenance, which has been going on for almost 10 years.”

Knapper said some of the big takeaways from the proposal were the budget savings plus savings on the power required to keep their equipment online. The flat rate for service also makes budgeting a simpler task.

County Board Chairman Ken Meyer admits he’s still learning about the technology side of government operations, but thinks the Bytes proposal is a good idea.

“The board asked a lot of questions, but afterward believed this is the way to go for the future,” Meyer said. “We have to upgrade the county’s hardware soon and this is a more cost efficient solution and a win-with for both of us.”

The county board authorized Lewis to assemble a formal proposal for them to consider at their next meeting.