SCOTTSBLUFF — The standard journey from Salt Lake City to Scottsbluff is rather short. The path taken by Francesca Mintowt-Czyz had a few diversions on it.

Growing up in Salt Lake City, Mintowt-Czyz, the new theater instructor at Western Nebraska Community College, went to a community college in Wyoming before finishing her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. That’s when the path went out of the ordinary. Six years in London included gaining her master's from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in its experimental Theater Lab program. She traveled Europe as a title character in a production of "Romeo and Juliet," taught at Oxford and in Greece and China before returning to the United States to take a position at Salt Lake Community College. Through mutual connections from the University of Wyoming, Mintowt-Czyz learned from WNCC Choral Activities Director Patrick Newell of the opening in Scottsbluff.

Along the way, Mintowt-Czyz became an award-winning voiceover artist for her role in a podcast called "We Fix Space Junk" and was part of an original musical called "The People’s Rock" that won the People’s Choice Award at the Vaults Festival in London.

“I had known for a while, and I felt really strongly, that I wanted to work in higher education, especially at the community college level,” Mintowt-Czyz said of her return to America and her start in teaching theater.

She is excited to bring opportunity to her students in Stage Makeup, Acting I and Introduction to Theater at WNCC through her connections in the theater community.

“I think that students involved in the theater and music program can collaborate across campus as well,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “Those individuals can not only study acting and performance, but all of the different fields from lighting to writing to directing.”

One of her early class projects will be for students to perform historical political speeches.

“The students will be choosing their own political speeches, memorizing them and presenting them,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “That will give them a chance to look at the impact of those speeches. They can see how performative politics can be and how theatrical politicians truly can be.”

The idea for the project came from a class Mintowt-Czyz was in along with other students from England, France, Germany, Singapore and Brazil. She was the only American in the class. Each student presented a speech in their own native language, and Mintowt-Czyz found it interesting how similar so many of the speeches were across different languages and cultures. The project, she said, also encourages the students to pay attention to the political atmosphere and the world around them.

“There is a sense of the theatrical in everything we do,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “For myself, when I’m in front of the class, I’m not only teaching, but I’m also entertaining.” She referenced someone who may be in customer service putting on a happy performance for a customer even though that individual may be having a rough day personally.

In addition to theater and performance, Mintowt-Czyz is a painter. When asked what other things people should know about her, the answer was as out of the ordinary as her route from Salt Lake City to Scottsbluff.

“My favorite color is brown,” she said after some thought. “It reminds me of a lot of really good things like chocolate and coffee and the soil, the smell of soil after it rains. ... Brown is very comforting to me.”

