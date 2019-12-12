New Year’s Eve dinner returns to Elks Lodge

A tradition from years past continues on Dec. 31 as the Scottsbluff Elks Lodge celebrates its third annual New Year’s Eve dinner. The public is invited to join in the fun with music provided by Avid Dischord.

Elks member, Becki Thomlison, said that in years past, the Elks would always have a big dinner dance for the entire family on New Year’s Eve, but the tradition was lost somewhere along the years.

“We had 186 people attend last year’s event, despite all the snow and horrible weather,” Thomlison said. “We’re expecting another great crowd his year.”

The Elks Lodge is located at 1614 First Ave. in Scottsbluff. The event opens to the public at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a dinner of either prime rib or shrimp being served between 6-8 p.m. Included are salad, roll, potatoes, dessert, and coffee, tea or water. Tickets are $30 per person.

“We’ll also have door prizes and a 50/50 drawing going on that evening,” Thomlison said. “Avid Dischord, a really popular area band, will be playing in the ballroom. Your dinner ticket is your free admittance to the dance.”

Those who won’t be attending the dinner can still purchase tickets for Avid Dischord. Ticket prices are $7 for individuals and $10 for a couple.

“Avid Dischord plays a variety of music styles, but they play to the audience,” Thomlison said. “If the audience likes a particular style of music, that’s what they play. Everyone keeps telling me they’re really, really good.”

Thomlison emphasized that only 200 tickets will be sold for the dinner, so people are encouraged to get their tickets early. They’re available from any Elks member or by calling the lodge at 308-632-2622 and leave a message.

The New Year’s Eve dinner and dance isn’t the only event that Elks volunteers schedule as part of their community outreach. Around Christmas they pack food baskets to take to families around the area. They sponsor scholarships, community programs, veterans’ events, and schedule youth activities and drug awareness programs.

The KNEB sponsored ‘Thanksgiving in the Valley’ program uses the Elks kitchen to prepare the food for the meals. The Elks Lodge also hosts pool leagues, shuffleboard, bridge clubs and Wednesday night Bingo.

The lodge has also been busy with receptions of all kinds, from retirements to weddings to graduations and family reunions.

“We keep very busy but it’s definitely worthwhile,” Thomlison said. “The Elks does so much for the community.”