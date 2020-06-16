Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during the Panhandle Public Health District’s daily briefing on Monday.

“They’re all from Scotts Bluff County, they’re all from close contacts,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

They included six women, two in their 20s, one in her 30s, one in her 40s, one in her 50s and one in her 60s, as well as three men, a teenager, a man in his 50s and one in his 60s.

Additionally 13 recoveries were announced. One is in Banner, two in Cheyenne and 10 in Scotts Bluff counties. In total, 130 of 218 cases have recovered.

Currently, there are 86 active cases and six hospitalizations. In total there have been 27 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Schnell said she continues to stress the importance of wearing a mask, noting that it is important everyone do their part to keep the community safe.

During the briefing, officials also touched out assistance opportunities announced by Ricketts last week. The funds will be used to help livestock producers and small businesses.

Applications opened Monday and must be submitted by June 26.

During the briefing, officials also touched on an announcement made earlier in the day by Gov. Pete Ricketts, which included information about a grant-based program which will provide $392 million worth of funding for livestock producers and small businesses.

Eligible applicants will be those negatively affected by COVID. To apply, visit: getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.

In addition to its regular daily briefings, Unified Command has also held regular informational meetings for business owners, and various others making modifications because of COVID.

A call for fair managers, board members and volunteers was initially scheduled for last week. Engel said they decided to postpone the meeting while waiting for new guidelines. It will now take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. Information is available on pphd.org.

There will be more drive-thru testing take place around the Panhandle at the following locations:

Chadron – June 17, 8 a.m. until noon. 825 Centennial Drive. Testing will take place on the west side of the building.

Alliance – June 18 from 8 a.m. until noon, 315 Cheyenne Ave.

Scottsbluff – June 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. until noon, 18 W 16th St.

Sidney – June 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. The testing location has not yet been announced.

In order to be tested, individuals must visit TestNebraska.com to take the survey and receive an appointment time.