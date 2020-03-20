At least two people were transported to Regional West following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue B Friday.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m.

Rick Myers, a witness to the crash, said, “I saw the car from North Dakota going from west to east and he blew the stop light. I saw the little blue car pull out there and I knew it was going to get hit so I honked and hollered as a car came from behind in my mirror.”

Scottsbluff Police Officer Tyler Fliam said that officers reviewed video photo and determined that Steven Korajian, of Harvey, North Dakota, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 26 in a blue 2000 Buick Park Avenue when he allegedly failed to yield and ran a red light at the intersection. The Buick impacted a blue 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Mark Clause, of Gering, who was traveling southbound through the intersection on Avenue B. The collision caused Korajian’s vehicle to collide with a third vehicle, grey 2018 Chevy Suburban that was on the south side of Avenue B and driven by Sandra Franken of Mitchell.

Korajian and Clause were transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Korajian has been cited on a charge of failing to yield the right of way.