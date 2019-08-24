The North Platte Natural Resources District had another successful Water Expo on Saturday. By noon, the event had drawn in more than 300 people and it still had two hours to go.

“We’re going to have more people than last year,” John Berge, North Platte NRD general manager, said.

Last year’s expo brought in nearly 400 people.

The expo consisted of a number of sponsors and vendors, free snow cones, free lunch and door prizes, as well as several activities for the children in attendance, including a water slide that was taller than the NRD building.

Ray and Ro Quintana, 8, made several trips down the slide, making sure to splash in the mud as they headed toward the stairs again.

“We’ve never been out here,” said their mother, Perla Ayala. “This is really nice.”

Ayala said she heard about the event from her neighbor and decided to check it out. She said she was grateful that the community has events like the Water Expo.

“People always say there’s nothing to do in Scottsbluff, but there is,” she said.

Lauren Brock saw the event on Facebook.

“I thought this would be a good way to spend a Saturday,” Brock said, as she watched her children blow giant bubbles.

Berge said about 70 children had signed up for the NRD’s new Junior Conservationist program and 15 had already earned their badges.

“This is a great way to learn about resources protection while having fun,” Berge said. “We’ll probably do it again next year.”