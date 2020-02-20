North Platte Natural Resources District held its 6th annual roundtable luncheon and discussion for area residents and producers, Tuesday, Feb. 18. Topics discussed around the tables that seated some 20 attendees, included current legislative updates, district issues, changes to the district rules & regulations and nitrate/nutrient management concern.

North Platte NRD Manager John Berge addressed a few legislative and district issues at the roundtable, but his purpose was to “interact with producers,” Berge said. He commented that the roundtable was designed to foster conversation with constituents – to hear their questions and concerns, even get programming ideas from them. Many of the NRD’s programs have come from the ideas of farmers themselves. Berge also highlighted future NRD events, like the upcoming annual tree-planting program. He ended by answering a few questions after speaking, as did Carolyn Hudson.

Carolyn Hudson, North Platte NRD water conservation technician, spoke about test wells and nitrate levels. The district has 800 monitoring wells, Hudson said. All wells are tested on a three-year cycle.

“Checking the wells is labor and time intensive; we can’t test each well every year, so we must spread the load out over a three-year period,” Hudson said.

Of these 800 wells, “34% are below EPA’s allowable level of nitrates of 10 parts per million,” NRD water resources coordinator Scott Schaneman said.

How does the other sixty-six percent of these wells become contaminated with nitrates?

“Commercial fertilizers are the greatest source of nitrate contamination in ground water,” Berge said. "This includes residential application of lawn fertilizers as well, “which are applied at a much stronger level than commercial applications.”

The North Platte NRD works to implement projects and programs that help resolve the nitrate issue that benefits producers and consumers.

“We don’t want to end up like some eastern districts that have tight water restrictions because their ground water nitrate level is 11-100 parts per million,” Berg said.

These projects and programs center on good water management and good fertilizer application management.

Resolving groundwater nitrate contamination does not happen overnight.

“it took decades for levels to climb high, and it will take decades to lower them, but we have to start now,” Schaneman said.

North Platte NRD has been working to combat the nitrate issue for many years now.

Attendees came to the roundtable for various reasons.

“I came to hear what they have to say,” ag producer Rob Bauer said.

Producer John Dillman said he wanted to know about “new programs.”

Connie Birdsall attended the event because she was “curious.”

“I came to learn,” ag producer Art Olsen said.