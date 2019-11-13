Local organizations received thousands of pounds of food on Wednesday.

The North Platte Natural Resources District announced the results of its annual food drive before handing over donations to Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska and Catpacks and Puppacks programs.

“This is an opportunity for us to say thanks to our patrons and to recognize that there are people that are hungry in this area,” John Berge, NRD general manager, said.

Among the items donated was over 576 pounds of fresh produce from the NRD’s greenhouse. Since the first harvest last June, 1,573 pounds of produce from the greenhouse has been donated to local organizations.

“We need to give a little when we have a little to give,” Berge said.

NRD staff members brought in 713 pounds of food, and the organization also donated 250 pounds of beans.

Walther Farms donated 300 pounds of potatoes and Trinidad Benham and Kelley Bean donated 2,000 pounds and 2,500 pounds of beans respectively.

“It means a lot to us,” Carmen Trevino, family stabilization manager at CAPWN, said.

The beans, in particular, are an important donation for local families, Trevino said. They’re a good source of protein and fiber, and a little goes along way.

“The families are very happy to have these,” said Trevino.

She said the CAPWN serves about 600 families, or approximately 1,500-1,800 individuals annually.

Catpacks and Puppacks sends over 200 students home backpacks full of food every week and will use the donations to help fill those backpacks.

“It makes us feel good,” said Berge.