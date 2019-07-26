CHADRON — Authorities have released the names of three people killed in a plane crash near Chadron on Wednesday.

Duncan Brown, 25, of Forestville, California; Damon Brown, 61, and Sarah Brown, 68, both of Sebastopol, California, were killed in the crash.

The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, about 3 miles northwest of the city and north of Chadron Municipal Airport. The pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, with Haug saying that initial investigations and witness statements lead local authorities to believe the pilot and two passengers were killed as a direct result of the impact when the plane crashed.

Tony Molinaro, of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) public affairs, said the crash involved a twin-engine Beech Baron plane that was flying from Oshkosh to the Chadron airport. Haug said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have been on scene and are investigating the crash site, wreckage and other data to determine the cause of the crash.