CHADRON — Authorities say three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed near Chadron.

The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, about 3 miles northwest of the city and north of Chadron Municipal Airport. Chadron City Manager Greg Yanker said the plane didn’t catch fire after it plunged into a farm field. The pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead. Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug said that all three of the occupants were residents of California. Release of their identities is pending confirmation of next of kin.

Tony Molinaro, of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) public affairs, said the crash involved a twin-engine Beech Baron plane that was flying from Oshkosh to the Chadron airport. Haug said that investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have been on scene and are investigating the crash site, wreckage and other data to determine the cause of the crash.

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were involved in the initial response and subsequent investigation.