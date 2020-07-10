Official: Risk for coronavirus continues despite re-opening

As the state and other areas move to open up, people often presume that means that the risk of contracting the coronavirus is not as great.

However, in an interview with the Star-Herald Friday, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said that’s not the case.

Currently, the Panhandle is in Phase III of directed health measures. Phase III began June 22 for the Panhandle and all counties in the state on July 6. Currently, the directed health measure is in effect until July 31, unless extended by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“As the directed health measure changes, it doesn’t mean the virus situation is improving,” Engel said. “It means we are trying to open up society more. As the directed health measures relax, there is more risk.”

As the state reopens, it is more important to follow recommended steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Engel said. People should wear a mask, use good hygiene such as washing hands for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing. People have also been advised that if they feel ill or have symptoms of the coronavirus, they should stay home from events, gatherings and even the workplace. Persons at high risk of serious complications, such as those in elderly populations or with other medical conditions, continue to be especially vulnerable to the virus.

In the Panhandle, five deaths have occurred, all in persons above 70 years of age. The majority of the 36 hospitalizations have also occurred among elderly people.

As people enjoy more activities and gather, the spread of the coronavirus is more likely. In March, Engel said, as the Panhandle was in the first phase of directed health measures, as public health officials did contact tracing on a case, they would be notifying fewer people that they would need to quarantine because more stringent measures were being taken and fewer people were being exposed. As the state reopens, she said, officials doing contact tracing are having to notify more people because people are more freely out and about. Under the Phase III directed health measure, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 and persons identified as close contacts are required to quarantine. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as persons who have been identified as close contacts, are quarantined for two weeks. Persons could begin showing symptoms at any time during that 14-day period, she said in explaining the two-week period. Even if a person tests negative during that two-week period, they are required to quarantine for the full period.

The recent uptick in cases in Morrill County is an example of how cases often occur in groups, Engel said.

“We do the contact tracing and often it’s a cluster,” she said. “You find the source, and then you find another, and you find another.”

As of Friday, Panhandle Public Health District reported 5,874 people have been tested for the coronavirus. With 347 people testing positive since PPHD began tracking on March 1, the area has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9 percent.

Often times, as a cluster of cases occurs, people will ask if the Panhandle is at risk of being moved back to a more stringent DHM level. With the coronavirus, Engel said, “It’s always at least two weeks behind,” referring to the incubation period of two to 14 days for the virus. A person can be contagious for a period of 48 to 72 hours before starting to experience symptoms.

Directed health measures are put into place by Ricketts, Engel said. Working with other officials, he will also make the decision on whether a district moves to a more stringent or less stringent level.

“What he repeatedly tells us is that he is watching hospital capacity — He is watching ventilator ability and ICU bed availability,” Engel said. “If those get threatened, he may change the directed health measure to be more stringent again.”

However, that appears to be unlikely, unless the Panhandle or other areas were to see a large surge in cases. Engel said that even as Nebraska saw a large number of cases in hotspots like Dawson County, hospital capacity did not reach below the threshold that officials have cited as a concern — below 15% bed or ventilator availability. Engel said that Nebraska officials consider the state as a whole, not focusing on just one hospital.

“Nebraska as a whole has maintained good health care capacity,” she said. “They (the governor’s office) are really looking at it at a state level. Even as Grand Island had many cases, their transfer area included Omaha and Lincoln. There never was a threat of being overwhelmed.”

Across the state, health districts, including PPHD, have added to its dashboard a “risk dial” designed to illustrate the risk level of COVID-19 in the district. In the Panhandle, activity level is at moderate and has been at moderate since the dial was unveiled two weeks ago.

The dial is updated each Tuesday, but Engel and Kelsey Irvine, community health planner for PPHD, explained that the dial is reflective of the previous week’s data. However, it is a good indicator of current activity in the area and the measures that people should consider.

Eight different levels are evaluated to determine the risk level, Irvine said.

Three of the measures are looking at the number of cases that have been experienced within the last week and in the last two to three weeks:

— Overall positivity rate: the total number of confirmed (positive) cases, as a percentage of the total number of tests completed.

— Weekly positivity rate: the number of confirmed (positive) cases in a week, as a percentage of the total number of tests completed within that week.

— Trajectory of cases in past 14 days: the increase or decrease in the number of confirmed cases.

Hospital capacity is also a factor in risk, determining, like the governor does for the directed health measures, the availability of beds and ventilators for treating patients:

— Adult ICU bed availability: the percentage of adult intensive care unit beds available, out of the total number of staffed adult intensive care Unit beds in the region.

— Ventilator availability: the percentage of ventilators available, out of the total number of ventilators in the region.

The last three of the measures looks at the ability of the region to track the number of cases and determine where cases are occurring and get potential patients into quarantine is also a factor:

— Identifying community clusters: the proportion of confirmed cases that can be identified as an exposure type of close contact.

— Testing availability: the ability to obtain testing.

— Ability to contact trace in 24 hours: the ability to complete contact tracing of a confirmed case in 24 hours.

All of the factors are given “equal weight” in the dashboard. The dial is modeled after a tool designed by the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and is meant as a tool to give Panhandle residents more information on risk level in the community. A threshold has been set out by public health officials to determine movement from one level to the next.

For weeks now, PPHD has also had a dashboard that gives people more specific data on evaluating the level of the coronavirus in the community. The goal is to provide information for people to see the information that state and health officials are monitoring.

As the calendar continues to move forward, people are looking to see if the county and other areas of the state will be moved into Phase III.

“They (state officials) are always monitoring the information, but there is no date set yet,” Engel said, saying that Panhandle health officials had last talked to Ricketts’ office on Thursday, July 9.

Personally, Engel said, she is hoping to see the Panhandle remain in Phase III into August.

“Our goal is that school starts and stays in session,” Engel said. “We are watching everything that is happening around is in the nation and right now, Nebraska is sitting pretty good. It would be our preference that we stay in this phase for longer.”

mloeks@starherald.com