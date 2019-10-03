Official: Words and actions of council members have lasting consequences

SCOTTSBLUFF — In a day and age in our world where everybody is looking, city councils and village boards are reminded that what they say and do can have lasting consequences.

L. Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, spoke to the Scottsbluff City Council Monday about a number of issues facing municipalities, including the transparency of their meetings, which are increasingly recorded and available for review by citizens and potential businesses looking to expand or relocate.

“The era of just being able to operate just in this environment, in this room and what happens here stays here other than what’s in the minutes — that day is long gone, and that’s a good thing,” Rex told the council. “More transparency, that’s really a good thing.”

When a business is looking to expand, whether it be in Scottsbluff, Gering, Chadron, Kearney or even Lincoln or Omaha, that business is going to do its research. And that research includes looking at the community’s leadership.

“It’s something that they do,” Rex said. “Let's go look on the websites. Let’s go look on YouTube. Let’s read the newspapers. Let’s see what’s online, find out what’s going on.”

Rex cited the plight of a community in eastern Nebraska where the leadership appeared shaky. Major businesses chose not to expand there — and in one case came out in the media and told the citizens why.

“When you’re dealing with the Facebooks and the Googles or whatever it may be, those companies have done research for several years in advance before they ever show up in that city,” Rex said. “They know whether or not everybody is getting along. They know who the contacts are. They know who the major donors are. They know it all. They know who can best go buy that land without anybody knowing it’s Facebook doing it. There’s all kinds of things that come into play. So, all I’m saying is the great news is the government is more transparent than ever. That also is a cautionary tale to make sure that everything you say and do is being reported. Everything you say and do, people are paying attention. And that’s the good news, and every once in a while, it’s the bad news.”

Rex cautioned that public comment sections at the end of meetings can be a hazard of sorts for the council or board depending on how the discussion is handled. Rex said she and the League legal staff have questioned that, with laws about public notice of items for discussion, how is it possible to have an open forum? She cited examples where there was no opportunity for a response on a subject because individuals or businesses involved weren’t aware of what was brought up in a public comment time. In one such example, a woman approached the council, told them she believed her neighbor (who the woman named in open session) had been selling drugs because people were coming at all hours and leaving with small packages. Further investigation revealed that the neighbor was selling Mary Kay cosmetic products. The example is humorous, but the neighbor’s reputation suffered damage because of the unfounded accusations during discussion that was not on the agenda with proper notification, and she considered a lawsuit against the city.

“Why?” Rex asked. “Because it was on city time, televised so everybody and their brother thinks she’s out pushing drugs except for the people that know that she’s selling Mary Kay.”

