Morrill County is experiencing a “steep uptick” in cases of the coronavirus, with seven more cases announced by Panhandle health officials on Thursday.

There are currently 34 active cases in the community, many of them tied to a golf event that had been held in the community, PPHD director Kim Engel said. Health officials say that the spread is an example of the reasons that people need to be sure to protect themselves when attending an event and the reasons for directed health measures that limit capacity and require social distancing.

“We can’t stress enough to people there (in Morrill County), you have to be cautious,” she said, noting that the Bridgeport community still planned to go forward with the Camp Clark Fourth of July Celebration which is held annually.

Events from small barbecues to celebrations can put people at risk. Officials shared a graphic that is circulating from the Nebraska Medical Center showing the risk levels of events, ranging from zero to 10. That graphic is available on the PPHD website, and lists activities from doctors appointments to concerts.

During Gov. Pete Ricketts’ weekly phone call on Thursday, Engel said, he advised people to leave events that look like they are overcapacity or not practicing social distance.

“You do have a choice,” she said, encouraging people to attend events that are following the guidelines and protecting others from the spread of the coronavirus.

If you are feeling sick, experiencing symptoms or know you have been exposed, you should not attend events or you should leave an event if you fall ill during the event.

The key if you do attend an event, Engel and other officials said during Thursday’s call, is to lower your risk by using good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask. Shared spaces, such as bathrooms and entrances, can be of particular concern because of the difficulty it creates for social distancing.

PPHD also cautioned that some events continue to be prohibited, despite health officials seeing advertisements for those events. Events such as parades, beer gardens and dances are not allowed to be held while the area remains in Phase 3 of the directed health measure put into place by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Events of certain sizes are also required to submit a plan to PPHD and health officials say that materials for those plans are also useful for others planning events on a smaller scale.

Officials also announced a monitoring scale that will list the activity in the Panhandle and a detailed list of recommended guidance. The Panhandle is in the moderate area of the scale, with 120 active cases out of a total of 320 persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ten new cases were announced Friday: seven cases in Morrill County; one case in Scotts Bluff County and two cases in Sheridan County. Of the Morrill County cases, six cases were close contacts of persons who previously tested positive: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 20s, and one man in his 50s. A seventh case, a woman in her 20s, is currently listed as unknown as it remains under investigation. In Scotts Bluff County, a man in his 60s is identified as having contracted the virus through community spread. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s are identified as close contact cases in Sheridan County.