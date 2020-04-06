Health officials confirmed eight more cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle.

Panhandle Public Health District officials announced more cases in Scotts Bluff and Kimball counties and one case in Cheyenne County.

Tests have indicated three people from Scotts Bluff County— two women in their 50’s and one woman in her 40’s, have tested positive for COVID-19. Six total cases have been announced in Scotts Bluff County, with the first three persons — a man in his 30s and two family members, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s — having recovered, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director said.

In neighboring Kimball County, there have been four additional people from Kimball County — two women in their 40’s, a woman in her 30’s and a male in his 20’s — diagnosed. The total cases in Kimball County has climbed to nine, with persons announced last week as continuing to be recovering. One of the patients, a man in his 50s, remains hospitalized. All other individuals are reported to be isolating and recovering at home.

Another case was announced over the weekend — the first case in Cheyenne County. A woman in her 20s, who was identified as a close contact of one of the other Panhandle cases, tested positive and is reported to be isolating at home. One of the new Panhandle cases is also reported to be hospitalized, but officials weren’t clear of which of the cases that involved.

Five of the cases in Kimball County have been identified as employees of Kimball Health Services. A number of persons close to them have also been quarantined. Kim Engel, director of Panhandle Public Health District, said Kimball Health Services hasn’t been announced as a location of potential public exposure because the persons diagnosed have been able to identify all persons that they would have come into contact with and those persons have been identified. Only locations, such as grocery stores and other facilities where the public have been and contacts are unable to be identified individually, are included in possible exposure sites lists that are released.

Kimball residents continue to be advised to monitor for symptoms, taking their temperature twice daily and watch for sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, call your provider and self-isolate, officials said.

However, Engel said, all residents at the Panhandle should be social distancing, wearing masks and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. PPHD officials called it a “critical time” to observe recommendations of the CDC and health officials.

“We are at the point where we should consider that we can spread it to someone and that they can spread it to us,” Engel said. “Live your daily life as if the person you could encounter ... could expose you.”

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a new campaign, “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” The campaign encourages people to stay home as much as possible, while using other means, such as online, to connect with friends, family and others.

Current possible exposure sites connected to the cases announced Sunday are:

— Scottsbluff Post Office, 1934 Ave. B; April 3, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.

— Sidney Family Dollar, 1608 Tenth Ave.; Sidney, March 30, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

— Dollar General, 215 W. 2nd St., Kimball; March 27, 5 to 6 p.m.

— Walmart, 3322 Ave. I, Scottsbluff; March 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lists to past cases are also on the pphd.org website and are listed as expired after 14 days have passed in which persons should be monitoring for symptoms.

Also on Monday, Goshen County authorities announced a third COVID-19 case. Heather Saul of Goshen County Public Health, the individual, a woman in her 20s, is a close contact to a previously identified case. The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified, she said. To date, Goshen County or Wyoming authorities have not released any potential public exposure sites.

On April 3, a man in his 20s was announced as having tested positive for the coronavirus, and a woman in her 40s was announced on March 27 as having tested positive.