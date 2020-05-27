Officials: Don’t wait to call 911 'until it's too late'

Determining when its appropriate to call 911 can be challenging at any time, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people seem to be even more uncertain.

The best rule of thumb is “don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Scotts Bluff County 911 Communications Director Ray Richards said there is a rise nationally of severe incidents not being reported because people don’t want to tie up 911 systems or dispatchers.

“What we’re realizing now is people aren’t calling,” Richards said. “We’ve created another health issue on the back side of the health issue.

“So what we’re asking is if you have chest pains, you’re light headed, you can’t explain something, don’t hesitate. Call 911.”

Richards said the communications center is staffed, and the help the public needs will get to them.

“We have questions that will be asked, in general, just in the 911 world of things,” he said. “Then we have the COVID things about the runny nose, the temperature and all that. We’ll ask all those questions, and we’ll get the help to you.”

The public is encouraged to be especially aware of signs or symptoms of cardiac arrest or stroke in themselves and others around them.

Richards said it is important that the public knows it’s OK to call now using the same judgment they would have used pre-COVID.

“If you need it, you need it,” he said. “That’s what it’s there for.”

With many families and individuals working from home or not working to the pandemic, Richards said there has been an uptick in domestic violence calls.

“Disturbance calls are changing a little bit,” he said, “because people’s nerves are getting on edge and the anxiety. ‘I haven’t been able to work. My job changed. My job went away. I’m working from home.’ ... People want to see people. They want to interact with co-workers. So they’re a little more irritable.”

Symptoms before sudden cardiac arrest may include chest pain or discomfort, heart palpitations, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unexplained wheezing, unexplained shortness of breath, weakness, fainting or near fainting and lightheadedness or dizziness. Immediate signs of sudden cardiac arrest may include sudden collapse, no breathing, no pulse and loss of consciousness.