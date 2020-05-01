Officials hope unemployment claims have peaked in Nebraska

When the American Dental Association announced restrictions due to the new coronavirus pandemic on dental and orthodontics offices in March, Amanda Schaub found herself in an unfamiliar position — filing for unemployment.

While Schaub knew that her case was only a furlough — and she is returning to her job as an orthodontic technician at Webb Orthodontics on Monday — the thought of being unemployed for an unknown amount of time was unnerving.

“It makes you feel very — I don’t even know the word for it — I told my husband I felt pretty worthless,” Schaub said. “But we were furloughed, so knowing I was going to be able to go back to work helped me a lot. Being as I never had to file for unemployment before, it was a little emotional, a little difficult.”

Schaub contacted a couple of friends who had been through filing for unemployment in years past to get an idea of what she was doing. She said the chief finance officer of Webb Orthodontics and owner Sami Webb have been helpful in the process by making sure employees’ claims are running smoothly. Schaub said she found the state unemployment website to be user-friendly and the online chat feature was extremely accessible and helpful.

Nebraska Department of Labor public information officer Grace Johnson said 99% of claims are filed through the DOL website, and there have been a lot of claims filed over the past six weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of claims,” Johnson said. “Things have tapered off over the last couple of weeks, but we still have a much higher volume than normal.”

During the week ending April 25, Nebraska saw 8,002 new unemployment insurance claims, a decrease of 33% from the previous week. Scotts Bluff County saw 161 claims for the week ending April 25, down from 328 the week before. New claims peaked in the county when 433 claims were filed the week ending April 4. Johnson said forecasters believe the claims have peaked and will be declining going forward.

Johnson said for the week ending April 25, health care and social assistance was the industry with the most claims in Nebraska with 940 — a decline from the previous week’s total of 1,529. For specific occupations, cashiers was on top of the list for claims statewide.

Johnson said the state’s website has been working smoothly, and claims are being processed as quickly as possible.

“I know there’s a lot of people anxious to receive their payments, and we’re working as fast as we can on that,” Johnson said. “We’re making some changes to get the payments out faster, and this week we started issuing the federal pandemic unemployment assistance payments. There were people who had filed, but we weren’t able to pay those yet because we had to do software upgrades just like all the other states had to do. We’ve paid now almost $7 million on those, and we’ll continue to pay those.”

Independent contractors and the self-employed are not normally eligible for unemployment benefits, but under COVID-19 there are benefits available, and those payments are beginning to go out.

Some employers are signing up for short-term compensation through the state as a means of distributing funds to workers who may not be completely furloughed or terminated, but instead are seeing a reduction in hours.

“If they know they’re going to bring their people back part-time, they can sign up for one of these plans that allows the people to get partial unemployment benefits for the hours that they’re not working,” Johnson said. “(Employers) apply for that program, and once they’re approved then the employee doesn’t have to file a weekly claim. ... Under the short-time compensation plan, it’s actually the employer that files that claim. ... It streamlines things that if they have a group of employees that all have the same reduction in hours that can be done all at once for all employees without them having to individually go into the system every week.”

Johnson said the state has increased staffing and how has 166 adjudicators working on claims compared to the normal 34 and has contracted out a 30-person call center for people calling in with questions.

City of Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she’s hearing that some businesses are busier than normal, such as package delivery services FedEx and UPS. Most restaurants have adapted their services to provide for their customers. With some restrictions easing and some companies getting back closer to business as usual, Lehl said she sees positives on the horizon.

“I hope people are willing to go back to work because I think the jobs are going to be there,” she said. “I think there is going to be some shift. Businesses are finding that some people actually can work from home, and there may be a little bit of loss of the hustle and bustle in businesses. I’m hoping that the smaller retail stores are able to open back up and get going again.”

Those who are not furloughed, but have been truly terminated have opportunities in the community.

“I know there are businesses that are hiring,” Lehl said. “I’m hoping that (the unemployed) are looking to the future and trying to get jobs. ... I hope that people do take the initiative and look for and find work because it is out there. There’s a lot of jobs out there for people just like it was before all this started.”

Johnson said the number and quality of job openings depends much on the industry people are seeking.

“We have some, like manufacturing and transportation, those are two that are still looking for workers for sure,” she said. “We have some state agencies, such as corrections, that are looking for people. There is a variety of industries that are looking for people right now. Obviously not as much the ones that are hit harder by the COVID, restaurants and hospitality, obviously those are not professions that are as easy to get into at this point.”

Knowing that she would eventually be returning to work helped Schaub navigate her time away from work. Now as she returns, it’s under the knowledge there is still potential for another shutdown in a worst-case scenario.

“It helped me a lot with the mental status, my emotional status,” Schaub said. “I’m not sure I could imagine if I had actually been let go. Knowing we’re coming back was a good thing for me, however, one thing that has given us pretty significant anxiety is knowing that if we do have another outbreak, this could happen again. If there’s a lot of new confirmed cases, they very easily could shut us all down again. It’s the unknown. It’s the jitters.”