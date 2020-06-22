A 38-year-old Scottsbluff man died in a one-vehicle rollover near Scottsbluff Friday night, according to information released from the Scotts Bluff Couny Sheriff’s Department.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that the man, Zachary A. Hrasky, of Scottsbluff, died as the result of a rollover on Spring Creek Road near the intersection of Highway 26. The rollover had been witnessed by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, he said.
Overman said that deputies and emergency personnel responded at about 11:30 p.m. to an urgent request for assistance from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Spring Creek Road near the intersection of Highway 26. The trooper reported witnessing a vehicle rollover, and the vehicle was now on fire and a person inside. The trooper reported CPR to be underway on a person who had been ejected.
Hrasky died at the scene. Another occupant, a 32-year-old man from Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. He remains hospitalized with injuries that Overman said are not considered life threatening.
Seat belts were not in use. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash, Overman said. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the rollover. Responding agencies included the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Police Department, Valley Ambulance, Air Link and Mitchell Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.