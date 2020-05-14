As directed health measures continue throughout the Panhandle, public health officials continue to remind people about their importance.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, officials answered a number of questions, from questions about recommendations that restaurant workers wearing masks to the use of playground equipment.

Jessica Davies, assistant director of PPHD, has been hosting a weekly call for businesses that is available for business operators and others to get answers to questions directly. The call is now in its eighth week and for this week’s call, 180 people have already registered.

One area that officials continue to have questions about is restaurants. Restaurants in Panhandle continue to be under a directed health measure. With that measure, restaurants are limited to the number of guests that they can serve, ordered to limit to 50 percent capacity, keep 6-feet between tables and to limit parties to 6.

Bars that do not serve food as a part of their usual operations aren’t allowed to open to serving customers in-house. Restaurants can serve alcohol, but only during a meal. A variety of other requirements are spelled out in the directed health measures that were issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Restaurants in the Panhandle are also required in the directed health measure to follow guidance issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, including guidance that staff wear masks and hand-washing recommendations.

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director, said that the directed health measure applying to restaurants went into effect on May 4.

“We are following up with those restaurants that we have had some concerns with maybe not quite understanding the regulations and what the DHM (directed health measure) is meaning. ... We’re really hoping that a little more education and awareness will get everyone understanding the DHM to its fullest. ”

Health officials wanted to remind restaurants about the rules and guidance and are reaching out to restaurants. From there, they will work with law enforcement if measures need to be enforced, which PPHD director Kim Engel said is made possible by Ricketts’ order and his declaration of a state of emergency. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell again urged people to be “educated consumers” and to support businesses that are abiding by the health measures and following preventative health recommendations.

PPHD officials said they are also often asked about provisions at workplaces, specifically about 6-foot distancing measures. Engel said it can be difficult for people to gauge how much six feet is, so some fun materials have been circulating to remind people of the measure. She cited a Nebraska Public Power District advertisement that uses a stalk of corn to illustrate the distancing. It’s a challenge in some industries and professions, such as at fast food restaurants, but she urged people to think about the social distancing and to practice it.

People were also urged to continue to practice social distancing at places such as convenience stores, when shopping and other areas of their lives. Stores have also put into place plexiglass partitions between customers and staff.

“The best way that you can keep yourself protected and the person next to you protected is to try to stay 6-feet apart. In addition to that, wear a mask. ... Think about where you work, what can you do as an employee, what you can do as a manager or owner to keep others safe, and then think about what you are doing in your spare time.”

Part of the suggested measures has involved protecting high-risk populations, such as the elderly. Due to the concern about that high-risk population, many nursing homes have closed their doors to family members visiting. Officials are also hosting a webinar on Friday, 11 a.m., for loved ones with family members in nursing home facilities.

“We are hearing from different long-term facilities and assisted facilities,” Davies said. “We know how hard it can be to have loved ones in a facility right now, but also balancing (protecting) that really critical, vulnerable population.”

The call will include information from a licensed mental health practitioner on strategies for connecting with loved ones who are in those facilities during this time.

Information on signing up for either the business or nursing home care call are available on the pphd.org website.

Questions were also asked about opening up playgrounds and state parks. Officials noted that there are different reasons for closures, from preventing children from congregating in large groups at playgrounds to concerns about the ability to clean bath and other facilities at state parks. Engel said that many people falsely believe that they do not need to social distance when outside, but that is not the case.

On Wednesday, officials provided updated numbers of cases in the Panhandle, noting that two additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus: a Scotts Bluff County man in his 20s and a Morrill County woman in her 20s. Both are close contacts of a previously positive case. Currently, the Panhandle has had 78 people test positive since March 2 and 48 have recovered. There are 30 active cases, including 20 active cases in Scotts Bluff County.