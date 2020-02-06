Officials talk trash, trying to locate site for regional landfill

Leaders from Gering, Scottsbluff and the surrounding area met Thursday in Gering to talk about the future of a regional landfill.

The meeting was organized by Western Nebraska Economic Development and brought together mayors, council members, city administrators and department heads from many of the region’s communities to listen to a presentation from officials with TriHydro Corporation, a Wyoming company currently working with Gering and Scottsbluff to find an appropriate location for the proposed 640-acre site. Representatives of the Loup Central Landfill Association (LCFA) gave a presentation about their regional facility in Elba, Nebraska, and representatives from Solid Waste Association of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) spoke about its regional landfill north of Chadron.

Gering has owned and operated a landfill facility for more than 50 years, however, the city’s existing site is expected to reach capacity by 2026. Currently, the Gering landfill accepts solid waste from Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Lyman. Scottsbluff has been out of the landfill business for a number of years, but Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said the regional facility was an opportunity for the two cities to work together and possibly bring other communities on board.

“In an ideal world, we just want to make sure that our regional neighbors have an opportunity to address solid waste as they go forward and make strategic plans for their community,” Kaufman said. “To my knowledge, there’s only 23 facilities like this throughout the state, and several in the Panhandle are going to be sunsetting in the next 20 years.

"We’re all going to have the same construction costs. It doesn’t matter if you’re a town of 1,500 or you’re a town of almost 9,000, the costs are the same, so why wouldn’t we try to pool resources and provide a low-cost, long-term solution for everyone. It just seems to make the most sense. We’re driving the bus on this in particular just because our facility is coming to a sunset sooner than a lot of facilities in the Panhandle, but we just want to make sure everybody has an opportunity.”

The SWANN and LCFA representatives were brought in to talk about their experiences in bringing in multiple communities to participate in one facility. The LCFA includes 25 municipalities spread over five counties in Central Nebraska and has been operating for more than 25 years. SWANN originated with talks between city managers in Chadron, Alliance and Gordon in 1988. The result was a group that spanned from Gordon to Harrison across three counties in northwest Nebraska.

Retired Gordon City Manager Fred Hlava spoke Thursday and said there wasn’t any one community in the SWANN group that could have funded a landfill on its own, but together, they were able to make it successful.

What is being termed the Western Nebraska Regional Landfill is proposed to be a 640-acre site that would have a central 160-acre, lined landfill. With an expectation of 33,695 tons of solid waste in year one from just Gering and Scottsbluff, and a projected 40,000 tons if all of Scotts Bluff County’s waste was included, TriHydro engineer Travis Evans said the site’s life expectancy could range from 260 years if the waste is baled up to 400 years if the waste is loose. The 160 acres would be used in cells over the course of time.

To date, there has been difficulty locating an appropriate site for the landfill. The ideal location would be within a 45-mile radius of Gering and Scottsbluff if not closer, but there are location standards that have to be met per Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) rules. Those rules include such things as distances from highways, wetlands, proximity to airports, fault areas, ground water among others. Those restrictions deem a large portion of the land in the search area unsuitable. Evans said the site search has been more challenging than anticipated, but is ongoing.

Evans said the ideal property would be the full 640 acres, preferably all within the property of a single landowner, that meets all of the standards of the NDEE. He said topography is a factor, but not a big one.

“We want something with gently rolling terrain, probably,” he said. “If there’s a lot of relief, it’s not ideal. ... Sometimes flat is a problem, too.”

Gering has approved a change order extending the deadline to site a property to July 31, however, Scottsbluff tabled the change at its Monday City Council meeting in order to hear the information presented Thursday. Once a site is selected, the expectation is to get permitting in place in early 2021 with final design and construction to take place September 2021 to January 2023. Current cost estimates are $8.5 million, however, that number could change depending on the location selected.

Landowners with a property that may be suitable for the landfill are encouraged to contact the City of Gering or the City of Scottsbluff.