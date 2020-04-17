The Parra family at Olé Fine Mexican Dining of Scottsbluff has been donating food as their way of showing love and appreciation to medical workers, first responders and other essential workers.

On Friday, donations went out to the morning pre-load crew at United Parcel Service for breakfast and to the Scottsbluff Police Department for lunch.

Antonio Parra said Olé plans to continue to do these types of donations while they are unable to open normally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owen Parra said he enjoys seeing people’s reactions when their food arrives. He said a lunch donation he and his mother delivered at Regional West Medical Center Thursday was a good example.

“One of the guys didn’t know what I was doing, but the lady behind the desk opened the thing and was like, ‘Are you the guys the ones bringing the burritos?’” Owen Parra said. “You could see how happy she was because everyone likes good food. During these kind of times, it’s nice to be able to do that for people.”

UPS pre-load supervisor Sean Natale said the breakfast donation was much appreciated.

“It lets the pre-loaders know that we’re thinking about them, that their work doesn’t go unnoticed, that we appreciate everything that they do,” Natale said. “It’s always a big help, and you can see it in the attitudes. It makes everybody’s day, and everybody becomes more productive. It’s a reminder that what we do is important for everybody.”

Antonio Parra said the restaurant closed in March when the news of the virus spread and school closings began. The restaurant remained closed for several weeks, in part because they were unable to get supplies, such as takeout containers, and staple foods, such as rice. During the down time, the staff did some cleaning and painting inside the restaurant, and Olé reopened Monday with customers able to call in orders and now order online as well.

“We’re excited,” Antonio Parra said. “Since Monday, it’s been pretty normal as a matter of fact.”

Natale said the onset of social distancing and self quarantine last month caused some stress to the UPS crew at first, but they have settled in to new procedures, following guidelines for the safety of UPS employees as well as their customers.

“We really stepped up to make sure that we’re doing everything we can,” Natale said. “We’re making sure everything is sanitized, distributing gloves, masks, doing everything we can to keep our workers safe and our customers safe. It’s been nice to see us all come together and do what we can to reduce the spread of COVID.”