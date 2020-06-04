Hot air balloons will be flying again over the community this August now that the go-ahead has been given to stage the Old West Balloon Fest and the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships.

Colleen Johnson, director of the Old West Balloon Fest, said all events have been discussed with Panhandle Public Health Department and they are working closely with the organizers to hold a safe and socially distanced event. Gov. Pete Ricketts' directives and PPHD recommendations will be followed to the letter.

This year’s events are scheduled for Aug. 10-15 with mass ascensions at the Mitchell Airfield. Both night glows will also take place. Western Nebraska Community College will host the night glow on Aug. 12 and the City of Gering will host the night glow on Aug. 15 at the grassy area surrounding Five Rocks Amphitheater.

At least 70 balloons will be featured at the Gering night glow, with both competition balloons and some Old West Balloon Fest favorites like Humpty Dumpty.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said she was excited to help make the announcement.

“Everyone in the community is at a point where they need something positive to look forward to,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to welcome visitors from across the area to another great year of ballooning fun.”

Niedan-Streeks said that in addition to being a great tourism event, the Balloon Fest will give the community an economic boost for local businesses, attractions, hotels and restaurants.

“This will be one of the first events to occur in the summer of 2020,” she said, “so it’s good news for us all.”

Johnson said this year’s Balloon Fest might look a bit different from the past, but organizers are committed to public health and safety in a time of COVID-19. People unable to attend the events in person can see them all on the Balloon Fest’s Facebook page. There will also be areas for the public to watch from the safety of their vehicles.

“Our community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and our tourism industry is no different,” Johnson said. “I wanted to make sure the Balloon Fest happened so we could start recovering from our financial losses.”

The cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Morrill are also helping support the event so the $20 visitor parking pass fee can be waived, making the event free to the public.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants to watch balloons in the sky, can do so either from their homes, their cars or actually at the event,” Johnson said. “Social distancing is the main precaution we’ll be emphasizing.”

For more information about the event or to volunteer, visit their website at theoldwestballoonfest.com.