One down, three to go: HR Director in Gering first in the hot seat in Gering administrator search

Tammy Cooley opened her interview for city administrator with a small gift — little bottles of hand sanitizer she filled by hand — which she gave to Gering City Council members and Mayor Tony Kaufman Wednesday morning.

While no one wore a mask, Cooley said it was a gesture for the new normal of living through a global pandemic.

“I know coronavirus has changed the way that we live our lives, the way that we work and the way we do business,” she said. “I’m from the generation that your word means a lot and a handshake means a lot, so with your permission, I’d like to go around and give you a handshake.”

Kaufman said in an interview Tuesday evening that the city was looking for “the best person, simple as that,” to manage the city’s $34 million budget, 85 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees. The current city administrator, Lane Danielzuk, is retiring after 12 years in the position.

After the formalities, the questions started, with Kaufman reading from a four-page packet and the interview lasted more than an hour and a half.

The topics ranged from visions to motivations, asking about previous successes and failures. Kaufman told the Star-Herald that all candidates were facing the same questions.

Cooley said she went for the position because of her long career with Morrill, saying she wore a lot of hats and had the experience.

“I had a council, but pretty much I was the one who got to make those decisions and lead our people and lead our town, ” she said. “I know this is a lot bigger city and I also know these opportunities don’t come around often.”

She said some of her strengths were communication and listening. She talked about her habits of staying organized.

When it comes to dealing with the public, Cooley said she wants to be hands-on.

“I think you need to be an active part of the community, being part of groups, being out and about, not always dressed like this, of course,” she joked, gesturing to her white suit with navy trim.

Cooely said she wanted to be “honest, transparent, dependable and consistent.”

“Those may sound like clichés, but in the real world, they’re not,” Cooley said.

The next finalist interviews are scheduled for July 16, 20 and 22. The other finalists are former Alliance City Manager Pam Caskie from Sevierville, Tennesee; veteran Dustin Stambaugh from Littleton, Colorado; and current director of public works for Gering, Pat Heath.