One person has been killed in a collision east of Scottsbluff Saturday morning.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies and first responders were called to a collision at County Road 27 and Highland Road at about 9 a.m. Saturday. According to scanner traffic, a pick up collided with another vehicle. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an eastbound vehicle crossed the center lane and collided nearly head-on with a westbound vehicle.
Overman said that he didn’t anticipate releasing details regarding the fatality until Monday. One person had been transported to Regional West Medical Center and Overman said that person’s injuries were serious.
The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, responding as coroner, had been called to respond to the scene.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. Overman said that the investigation is active and next-of-kin are being notified.
Other agencies involved in the response were: Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department; Valley Ambulance; City of Scottsbluff Fire Department; Nebraska Game and Parks; Minatare Police Department; Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, acting as coroner, and Scotts Bluff County Roads Department.
