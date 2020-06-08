One killed in rollover near Kimball; NSP investigate other crashes

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover that occurred near Kimball Saturday.

Lt. Art Frehrichs said the rollover occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 8, near Bushnell. Two occupants were in the vehicle, he said. One of the occupants died and the other was transported to the hospital. Additional details weren’t yet available on Monday, he said.

Also on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol also investigated a vehicle vs bicyclist collision at Highway 26 and E. 27th Street. Frehrichs said a young adult had been struck by a driver who didn’t see the bicyclist, however, the collision occurred at a low speed. He said that the bicyclist was transported to Regional West Medical Center with minor injuries.