Panhandle Public Health District officials announced a coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County and Cheyenne County Saturday.

In the Cheyenne County case, a man in his 30s has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been identified as a close contact of a previously positive case and a contact investigation is complete.

In Scotts Bluff County, two people have been confirmed positive and their cases have been deemed community spread. The persons have been identified as a woman in her 50s and a man in his teens. Health officials say that a contact investigation has been completed. No possible community exposure sites have been released by health officials.

Close contacts in all cases will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

To date, 50 people have tested positive of the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District and 37 people have been identified as recovered.