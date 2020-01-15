One person injured in crash on Highway 26 and 27th Street

Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to a Wednesday afternoon accident at Highway 26 and 27th Street. Details are still preliminary, but one person was injured and transported to Regional West Medical Center. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

 JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

A 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Scottsbluff.

Cody Chapman was treated at Regional West Medical Center, and released, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Dominick Peterson said.

Chapman had been driving eastbound on Highway 26 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Braeden Struempler, 19, who had been traveling in a vehicle on East 27th Street.

Streumpler had allegedly entered into the intersection on a red light and he was cited on a charge of stoplight violation.

The collision occurred at about 1:33 p.m.

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9046 or emailed at jpurvis@starherald.com.

