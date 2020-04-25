The move out of the classroom and onto the internet came with many unknowns for local educators. One of them was whether or not students would continue attending classes.

Some area schools report participation numbers slightly lower when compared to traditional attendance numbers recorded prior to e-learning. Other districts are seeing larger declines.

In some cases, it is a lack of access to technology and in some that isn’t a factor at all. Maybe it’s because the novelty has worn off or because students are having trouble learning in a virtual enviroment.

“I’d say we’re not surprised,” Gering Public Schools superintendent Bob Hastings said. “We didn’t know what to expect. This is uncharted territory.”

Scottsbluff numbers vary

Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent Rick Myles said last week was the first time participation and attendance rates were standardized.

Last year, the district’s average attendance was about 94.5 percent. The average e-learning participation rate last week was about 77.5 percent. Bluff’s Middle School had the least participation with a rate of 60 percent, while Lake Minatare led the district with 89 percent of students participating.

Myles said he believes the numbers may be an improvement from participation rates prior to tracking.

“Our informal sense is that this has increased every week,” Myles said.

He said nearly 100 percent of families have both the equipment and internet capabilities to participate.

“We have done this with the help of Allo, who is providing free service for at least 60 days,” he said.

The district purchased 30 Kajits portable hot spots and “replaced and issued literally thousands of Chromebooks” to elementary students, who do not participate in the district’s one-to-one program.

For students who are unable to get internet access because of where they live, textbooks have been provided.

“We have gotten kids their musical instruments so they can participate in band and orchestra,” Myles said.

Teachers and para-professionals have been reaching out to families to figure out what it hampering their participating.

“Reasons vary from household to household,” he said.

Sometimes adults work during the day and can’t supervise their child, or their splitting attention among several students. Younger students may have a hard time independently accessing the live classroom sessions and some older students may not be self-motivated, he said.

Like some other districts, Myles said Scottsbluff has also seen some students thrive virtually in a way they couldn’t in the classroom.

“Several students who were not traditionally enrolled or were detained or otherwise residing in specialized facilities are now on the same remote playing field as other students,” he said.

How Gering is fairing

Gering Public Schools has gone from an average of 95 percent attendance district wide, to current participation rates ranging from 75-90 percent depending on the grade level.

Participation rates do not include elementary school students because they are utilizing a packet-based approach.

The district worked to distrubute Chromebooks to those whoo needed them and worked with local internet providers to get service to as many students as they could. During the district’s board of education meeting on April 20, it was noted that at the junior high level, only one student doesn’t have internet access.

“We’re reaching out to families whose participation isn’t what we’d hoped and making sure we’re removing barriers,” Hastings said. “Vistabeam, Charter Spectrum and Allo have all been excellent partners to make sure internet access isn’t a variable.”

He said staff members have been working constantly to find ways to connect with and engage their students.

“There are really good reasons why we bring students to school every day to teach them face-to-face,” he said.

He explained that having that connection is a powerful teaching tool, and something that is hard to replicate on a screen. Some students are struggling without that element of learning.

Other students are doing well in the remote environment, Hastings said, including some who may have been struggling in the classroom.

“We have students who have really run the extra mile to excel in this situation,” he said. “We have kids who understand that this is an opportunity to help them improve their grades.”

Smaller schools see mixed results

Bayard Public Schools had an average of 92.23 percent attendance from Jan. 1 to March 11. From March 23 to April 20, the number dropped slightly to 92.08 percent, according to data provided by the districts COVID-19 Response Team.

The team is made up of Kari Foreman, Jenny Gier, Matt McLaughlin, James Miller, Heather Oliverius, Kelley Rice, Candace Smith and Bobbie Stuart.

“It is important to remember that we were experiencing a significant flu season prior to COVID-19 school closures,” the team said in an email on Tuesday.

They stated that in the first week of the switch to e-learning, there was a decline however efforts to ensure students have access to the internet have helped level it out.

“Consistent internet access has been an ongoing challenge,” the team said. “Also, using online formats has been a little more difficult, especially with students and parents who have not had exposure to the devices and platforms that are being used.”

The district purchased and distributed 25 hotspots to families lacking internet access through its TigerCare program.

Unfortunately, there are still families in rural areas who don’t have reliable internet access. The team said they’re taking it day by day, troubleshooting with families who run into issues.

Mitchell Public Schools also got technology to those who needed it quickly, and has only seen a “slight decline” from it’s previous average of at least 95 percent attendance prior to COVID-19, according to Katherine Urbanek, superintendent for Mitchell Public Schools.

“We had tech devices in the homes of students within the first few days,” she said. “Over 90 percent of families were able to get materials immediately and all others made arrangements shortly after.”

A handful of students struggled with internet access, and special arrangements have been made for them.

“We’ve done packets, extended timelines and phone conferences,” she said. “We’ve been fortunate to have Vistabeam in town that added access to internet downtown, which helps some homes connect.”

Not every school who quickly had devices in the hands of their students are seeing the same minimal drop in attendance. Banner County School reported a large decline in participation, despite working to provide devices and internet service to students as soon as possible.

“I reached out to every household to see what the need way,” said principal Charles Jones.

They checked out devices and provided internet access to the homes who needed them, but the numbers are still on a downward trend.

Kimball Public Schools reported mixed results, with elementary school attendance remaining high, while middle and high school students aren’t attending as regularly.

High School principal Eugene Hanks did not provide specific numbers but said that attendance prior to COVID-19 was pretty average, there was a significant drop in the beginning and recently began to decline again.

He believes the biggest factors are the student’s home life, learning enviroment and access to the internet and technology.

Hanks said that while e-learning isn’t working for some, others are excelling and participating more regularly than they did when school took place in a building. Unfortunately, some students aren’t connected.

“We looked into purchasing mobile hotspots but they are hard to get at this time and hard to get someone to install,” he said.

Kimball Elementary was able to get 100 percent of their students online, and has seen participation hovering around 99 percent. It only began to decline in the past week, Kimball elementary principal Jamie Soper said.

“We feel the decline is because the excitement and the newness has worn off,” she said.

Working to improve the numbers

Regardless of the cause or how signifiant the decline was, schools seem to be taking the same approach: Connecting to their students behind video conferencing.

Districts are making calls to students who are both thriving and struggling. Many students are hearing from their teachers weekly, but they’re also being connected with other teachers, parents and administrators in the building.

“We really strive to make sure each student feels connected to an adult in the building — that may not be the teacher needing to get work from a student, but that adult can still make a connection and develop a plan for success,” said Urbanek about Mitchell Public Schools. “Our teachers have at least one weekly meeting, if not more, to discuss students that may be struggling and come up with plans to connect and motivate.”

Myles and other administrators across the region sang praises of the efforts their staffs are going to.

Myles said he’s been able to sit in on many virtually classroom sessions, and has been blown away.

“I cannot believe the quality and pride with which teachers are approaching this and how quickly they were able to ramp up to a totally new learning environment,” he said. “The relationships they have established with their students at all levels are driving their commitment and I know they are working very, very hard.”

It’s not just teachers, though paras and other support staff have also jumped in to reinforce teaching and learning.

Myles added, “Parents are doing a great job of bringing a whole new definition to ‘homeschooling’ and providing their kids with comfortable learning places and encouraging environments.”