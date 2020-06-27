Torrington’s one and only brewery, Open Barrel Brewing Company, brings an unique canning process to craft beer fans wishing to enjoy their beer selection within their own home.

Located on Main Street in Torrington, Open Barrel Brewing Company, established in 2018, continues to be a popular spot for customers in search of local and one of a kind craft beer. With recent improvements customers can now select one of Open Barrel’s beer to be canned to-go.

Upon stepping foot in the brewery, customers can take a seat and observe the bartender fill an aluminum can with their selection of beer on tap, or even their featured homemade soda, and seal the can using the brewery’s new machine.

“You can come in and order different kinds of our beer or you can order a six pack of your favorite,” owner Clayton Kilgore said, “you don’t have to get a whole growler which is 64oz, we will can a 12oz and a 16oz can for you.”

When purchasing a growler, which is common option at most breweries, Kilgore said, it is recommended to consume the beer within a few days of opening, before it goes bad, but cans can stay good for months.

“We have some regulars who will come in a drink a couple beers and they will even take a couple home with them,” Kilgore said, “Its more convenient if you just want to drink one or two beers.”

Not only has recent canning options allowed customers to select beer to-go, but also effectively social distance.

Having a canning option for customers has helped us, Kilgore said referencing COVID-19, canning poses an option for customers who want a beer but wanted to drink it at home.

Open Barrel Brewing Company’s craft beer selection includes a rotating menu of ales, porters and seasonal beers among a long list of other beer options, created by Charlie Rife, the brewery’s beer master. Kilgore said, Rife continues to create new beer options for customers interested in trying something new.

In addition to flexible canning options and unique creations, Killgore said, Open Barrel has a full service bar, a small menu of fried food and also has options of purchasing their craft beer by the keg for events.

“We do a lot of catering for weddings and events, we will close down for a big birthday party or similar gatherings,” Kilgore said.

Events put on by Open Barrel include an upcoming event in September, Kilgore said, the Rockabilly Retro Fest, which will have live music an a beer garden while also featuring classic cars.

Open Barrel, remains open Tuesday-Saturday 4:00 to 10:00 with occasionally fluctuating hours depending on customer numbers.

