The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTF) will soon be releasing almost $300,000 raised by the WyoBraska community to support the farmers affected by the irrigation tunnel collapse on the Fort Laramie Canal this past summer.

In November, members of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, 21 Century Equipment, Platte Valley Companies and the Oregon Trail Foundation met to get the money into the hands of the people who need to it most, the farmers. After careful consideration, they determined the best way to distribute the funds was directly through OTF. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a disaster declaration, which allows OTF to bypass the requirements of distributing the funds through another non-profit. The 488 affected producers will receive these funds under both irrigation districts on a pro rata basis.

Now, OTF is focused on informing all affected producers and farmers ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline to ensure everyone receives the relief funds they need. The Dec. 20 deadline was set with the hopes of getting the money to people before the end of the year.

“We’ve completed the lists that tell us who the producers were under both irrigation districts,” said Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment. “We sent out a letter last Friday from the Oregon Trail Foundation to every producer, which includes the acres that were affected last growing season.”

The producers are asked to verify those acres and contact Cathy McDaniel at 308-635-3393 or via email at cathy.mcdaniel@otcf.org. Palm added, if the acreage is incorrect, producers are encouraged to contact McDaniel with supporting documentation like an FSA map to support their claims. If producers were affected by the tunnel collapse, but did not receive a letter, they should also contact McDaniel.

Throughout the process of organizing a relief fund, Palm said the irrigation districts were able to update their records. “The biggest eye opener throughout this process was that neither irrigation districts have great records of landowners, but up to this point, we haven’t had a comprehensive list of who the producers are,” he said. “Putting these lists together has been challenging to say the least.”

Following the Dec. 20 deadline, Palm is hopeful the foundation can distribute the relief funds by the end of the year. OTF sent out 488 letters to the affected operations across both districts. Based on OTF’s current records, 106,982.5 acres were impacted by the canal breach. Dividing the nearly $300,000 to those farmers would equal about $2.80 cents per acres. That number could change if OTF is informed of additional land or producers not currently in the count.

“This happened in this calendar year, so we’re trying to get this payment out in the same calendar year. It just makes sense,” Palm said. “With the financial losses incurred because of the canal breach, any financial support we can provide the growers is important, too.”

The canal breach took place during the early morning hours of July 17 as a 2,200-foot long, 14-foot diameter tunnel set up 160 feet underground collapsed. The water back-up breached the canal banks, causing the Bureau of Reclamation to shut down irrigation water delivery to all users. There were about 107,000 acres of crop land without water until August 28 after temporary repairs were completed and water returned.

To help people affected, Platte Valley Bank established the Fort Laramie Canal Breach Disaster Relief Fund. Contributions came from all over the WyoBraska area.

Once OTCF distributes the funds, Palm said the next step is to recognize all the major contributors that have donated money to this fund. No date has been set up for that recognition.