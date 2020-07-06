Organizers cancel Scotts Bluff County Fair parade due to pandemic

This year’s Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade has been canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Health directives issued by the governor’s office have placed a moratorium on all parades until July 31, unless that date is extended. The county fair parade had been scheduled for Aug. 1.

“It became impossible to organize a parade when things are changing so rapidly,” Shane Reinpold, vice president of the Mitchell Chamber, said. “We decided last Wednesday that if restrictions were still in place, we’d cancel. We held off until Friday hoping we’d hear something different, but it didn’t happen.”

Reinpold said because of the uncertainty, they haven’t sent out any promotional material and only have a couple of entries so far for the parade. Several of the parade floats are high school reunion classes.

The Mitchell Chamber organizes the county fair parade, invites dignitaries and arranges for entries. They also sponsor a pancake breakfast before the parade.

“We found it would be too difficult put on, especially when we have no idea what the turnout would be without a parade,” Reinpold said. “We had all our plans in order, but new health and safety requirements made it impossible.”

Even though the county fair parade will be missing this year, the Mitchell Chamber plans to remain active in promoting their community throughout the year.

On July 4, the group carried on the tradition of the annual Concert in the Park series, although this year’s event was somewhat scaled back.

Reinpold said attendees got to see a great fireworks show, although most people watched from their cars rather than gathering in the park. The musical entertainment before the show was limited to one local musician.

“In addition to sponsoring events, we promote our local businesses and help them grow any way we can,” Mitchell Chamber President Tyrel Manley said. “We work with local businesses to help promote them so we won’t be known primarily as a bedroom community.”

Manley said that everyone seems to be on Facebook and other social media platforms, so the Mitchell Chamber takes advantage of those sites to help with their local promotion.

“It’s been a tough year so far with coronavirus shutting everything down,” Manley said. “We’re seeing a lot more home-based businesses so we’re reaching out to them as well.”

One of the local businesses hit hard by the pandemic was Escape City Hall, an entertainment venue similar to living a live-action version of the game Clue. They’ve just reopened in the past few weeks.

“Some of the bars and restaurants also closed but opened up later for curbside pickup and take out delivery,” Manley said. “They’re starting to rebound and they’re still offering the service for people who are uneasy about going out in public.”

The Mitchell Chamber coordinates its efforts in conjunction with the City of Mitchell. City Administrator Perry Mader regularly attends their meetings and keeps members current on what the city has going on, Chamber officials said.

