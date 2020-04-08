Nebraska’s state budget continues to take a big hit because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, so property tax relief might be off the table for the current Legislative session.

District 48 State Senator John Stinner of Gering shared that prospect, along with others, in a Wednesday webinar hosted by the Platte Institute.

Stinner, who spent his career in the banking industry, is currently chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

One listener asked if property tax relief isn’t possible on the state level, where will the property tax issue go, given that local governments are also hurting.

“I hope we get an interpretation by next week on what we can do on the local side to help them the best we can,” Stinner said. “One example is Scottsbluff that relies heavily on sales tax, which is obviously going down. They’ll need some state help through the federal relief package.”

Nebraska’s share of the federal COVID-19 emergency relief package is about $1.25 billion.

“This whole crisis ripples down from the feds to every level of government,” Stinner said. “We have to start reacting and planning for revenue shortfalls for essential services.”

The state can see what resources can be cut or moved around, but he admitted any property tax relief from the state would be minimal.

“I don’t see any big, robust $520 million property tax relief package like the Legislature was looking at earlier this session,” he said.

Just prior to going on hiatus last month, the Legislature passed Gov. Ricketts’ emergency bill to combat the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The total ask for the governor’s bill is $83.6 million. The Department of Health and Human Services public health division would get just over $55 million with another $3.5 million for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. That leaves about $55 million in reserve to pay for unexpected emergencies. The entire cost should be reimbursed by federal emergency relief funding.

Still, Nebraska could see a short-term revenue shortfall. With the IRS pushing back the tax filing deadline to July 15, a projected $385 million in tax revenue to the state won’t be available in this fiscal year, which ends June 30. And one big question is whether businesses closed by the pandemic will be able to meet their current tax obligations.

Stinner said that by July, the $385 million number will be revenue neutral when it comes to the state’s next new biennial budget.

Consequently, a projected $275 million that was earmarked for the cash reserve fund during this legislative session will not be transferred. That leaves the cash reserve, the state’s rainy day fund, at $455 million, down from a projected $731 million.

“We do have a budget, so we don’t necessarily need to come back into session to adjust it,” Stinner said. “But if we don’t readjust the budget to what the revenue forecast is going into next year, it will put a big burden on us trying to figure out a budget for the next two biennial years.”

He added with an approximate 30-day lag in sales tax reports, along with unemployment numbers, it could result in a completely different budget picture from what the Legislature was considering earlier this year.

Stinner estimates about a 10% reduction in revenue this year relative to average annual revenue. That amounts to about $500 million. With cutbacks and elimination of discretionary spending and other incentives, the state would still face a $53 million shortfall.

“If there isn’t a recession or depression, we might be able to skate through this in reasonably good shape,” Stinner said. “That’s not what I’m planning for. I think the state will see revenue shortfalls that carry over for the next two to three years, but I’m still optimistic. I hope for the best and plan for the worst.”