Panhandle coronavirus cases increase by 4; 38 total cases

Scotts Bluff County continues to lead in coronavirus cases, with Panhandle Public Health District confirming four new cases of COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County Sunday.

A man in his 50s and three females, two in their teens and one in her 40s, have tested positive. All four are all close contacts of a previously positive case.

A contact investigation is occurring and all close contacts have been notified, PPHD officials said in a press release.

Close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts who are currently showing symptoms are being tested. There are no community exposures to report.

To date, Scotts Bluff County has had the most cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, with 22 cases reported. Eight people have recovered.

A total of 38 cases have been reported in the Panhandle. Other cases have included: Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, four; Box Butte County, one; and Morrill County, one. One person has been reported as recovered in Cheyenne County and nine in Kimball County.

In the Panhandle, there are only three cases that are connected to community spread. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that most of the cases have been tied to work or family connections.

The largest demographic of individuals that have contracted the virus are in the 40-49 age range, with 10 people. Seven people have been in the 60-69 age range. Interestingly, five people who have tested positive are teenagers, 10 to 19 years of age.

Schnell said those cases have mostly involved teens contracting the disease after being exposed by parents. However, she said, health officials continue to urge parents to educate their teens that they still should be practicing social distancing and not get together.

“Educate them, reach out to your teens and let them know that they are as apt as others to get it (the coronavirus) and to encourage that social distancing.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that some directed health measures would be relaxed. On May 4, Nebraska will take a first step toward relaxing its statewide coronavirus restriction by allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries if they meet certain conditions. Elective surgeries are procedures that are planned in advance, such as knee or hip replacements, as opposed to emergency surgeries that need to be done right away.

Schnell said it seems that the parent is positive first and then they have transmitted it to the teens.

Ricketts said he will lift the state’s ban on elective surgeries for hospitals that have at least 30% of their beds, intensive-care unit space and ventilators available. Hospitals must also have at least two weeks worth of personal protective equipment in stock for employees before resuming surgeries.

PPHD director Kim Engel said that the district keeps track of those stats at hospitals throughout the district.

“Ever since we started tracking them, all of this criteria would have been met, with the exception maybe of the PPE (personal protective equipment). ... We are hoping we can get our hospitals fully functional again.”

She said the state is expecting some significant shipments of PPE. With the directed health measure, dental, veterinary and eye services, as well as ambulatory surgical centers, can also resume on May 4.

The lifting of other directed health measures, such as those that resulted in the closures of dine-in services at restaurants and salons, has not yet been done. Ricketts has been gathering information from economic development directors and other officials throughout the state. A survey of businesses is also underway. The business recovery survey is being conducted at bit.ly/NE-Biz-Survey-2020.

The state’s “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” campaign remains underway. The 21-day campaign started 12 days ago, with people encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, including working remotely, if possible; limiting grocery trips to one day a week, and other measures. PPHD deputy director Tabi Prochazka said that PPHD officials continue to encourage people to wear masks when out in the community to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s real important as we continue to move forward is making sure we’re really following those rules,” Prochazka said.

Engel said officials continue to advise those who travel, in or out of state, that they quarantine for 14 days. People who are essential workers or commuters are urged to stay at home as much as possible if they travel out-of-state. Five cases in the Panhandle have been tied to travel or a relative who traveled, with most of those cases tied to Colorado, Schnell said.

PPHD continues to be a resource for businesses that have questions about social distancing or other measures. For example, PPHD offiicals said that officials have provided information to meat packing plants in the Panhandle on the proper use of PPE. People can also ask questions, such as whether workers are essential or to ask questions about other concerns.

For coronavirus-related information, visit pphd.org.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.