Panhandle counties seeing large increases in early voting

When voters go to the polls for Nebraska’s May 12 primary election, social distancing standards and other precautions remain in place for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to the public.

That will require some changes in the way elections are conducted and how poll workers will oversee the balloting.

Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal said she hasn’t had any problem with recruiting poll workers.

“I had a couple drop off because of concerns over coronavirus, and I can understand that,” Sibal said. “I may have 20 workers for the night and maybe a couple more to handle provisional ballots.”

Kimball County has reduced its force at polling places. There will now be two clerks and two judges at each of the county precincts. Sibal plans to spread out the number of workers at each table to help them keep their distance.

The Secretary of State has offered online training for poll workers, but most Panhandle counties do that training themselves. There will be some changes to this year’s course, as the state had distributed new voting machines to every precinct in every county in the state.

As for voting during coronavirus restrictions, the state has distributed kits for poll workers containing N95 face masks, plastic gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Clear face shields will also be distributed for poll workers.

Each voter will receive an individual black pen for voting and things like hand sanitizer will be available. Six-foot social distancing will also apply.

Sibal said residents showing up to cast their votes this year might be fewer in number.

“We’ve sent out over a thousand early voter ballots,” said. “The 2018 election only included 167 early voters. There was a lighter turnout in 2016 with only 85 voting early.”

Sibal said that while Kimball County qualifies for all-mail voting, a majority of constituents are opposed.

Cheyenne County Clerk Beth Fiegenschuh said she’s found poll workers, but not nearly as many as needed in past years.

“I have about 30 poll workers lined up when I usually have about 45,” she said. “I lost most of the workers early in the coronavirus crisis when I sent out recruiting letters.”

Fiegenschuh said Cheyenne County has received more than 2,300 early voting ballots so far, so she doesn’t anticipate large crowds at polling places.

The five Sidney precincts all vote at the exhibit hall at the county fairgrounds. Potter, Lodgepole, Dalton and Gurley all vote at their town fire halls.

Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith lost most of her poll workers months ago when the pandemic first began.

“I’ve been working hard to find a few people, along with county staff, to serve as poll workers this year,” she said. “The polling place for all Box Butte County precincts will be on the first floor of the courthouse.”

Messersmith added she doesn’t expect a large turnout for the May 12 primary because of the large number of requests they’ve received for early voting ballots.

“We’ve already surpassed the number of early voting ballots than were voted on or mailed out in both 2016 and 2018,” she said.

