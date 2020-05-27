Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Panhandle on Wednesday, both in Scotts Bluff County.

According to Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell, a female in her 20s who tested positive was a close contact of another positive case. A male in his 40s has been determined to be a case of community spread.

“We continue to have no deaths,” Schnell said.

A total of 2,533 tests have been taken in the Panhandle Public Health District, with a total of 107 positives. Seventy-three of them have recovered.

During Wednesday’s briefing, officials touched on the new Directed Health Measure going into effect on June 1 that will allow for gatherings of 25 people, excluding staff, or 25% of the venue’s occupancy up to 3,000.

Events at venues that have a capacity of 500 or more people must submit a reopening plan, which can be done through a form on PPHD.org.

The plan must include things such what will be done to maintain social distancing and a plan for severe weather.

PPHD Director Kim Engel said, so far, feedback about the form has been positive, with those who have used it saying it led them to think of things they may not have otherwise.

“I would encourage others who are having smaller events to use the form if you’d like,” she said.

At the end of the briefing, officials answered submitted questions including one that asked what the justification was for the new limitations. They noted that it’s made things very difficult for seniors and families trying to celebrate.

Engel explained that Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to loosen restrictions in phases.

The new rules are “a big step up from 10,” she said, it shows there is progress. She added that she feels badly for seniors, but that she’s “more excited for them this week than I was last week.”